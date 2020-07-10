78 Apartments for rent in Holly Hill, FL with washer-dryer

/
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Marina Grande on the Halifax
241 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Live Grande at Marina Grande on the Halifax.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
231 Riverside Dr. #1809
231 Riverside Dr, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2291 sqft
3/3 Condo at the MG on the Halifax. - Relax and enjoy the awesome direct south east view from this fully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo situated on the 18th floor of one of the most desired condos in the Daytona Beach Area, M.G.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1620 Primo Court
1620 Primo Ct, Holly Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1671 sqft
This is a very modern & energy efficient 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story townhouse w/ attached 1 car garage. Security system in place. First floor has open floor plan and a convenient half bathroom. LOTS of closets.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Marina Grande on the Halifax
231 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2079 sqft
Live Grande at Marina Grande on the Halifax.
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1647 Riverside Dr
1647 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
5122 sqft
Amazing 4 bed, 5 bath, pool home with river views is the perfect retreat for yout vacation. This gem of a home boasts beautiful Intercoastal waterway views of pristine Volusia County, Florida.
Results within 1 mile of Holly Hill
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
East Daytona
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$963
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1597 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
219 N Halifax Avenue
219 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2012 sqft
Beautiful Newly-Painted Historic Riverfront home - Restored and renovated to recapture the 120 years of charm and detail throughout.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Ortona Park
223 Milsap Road
223 Milsap Road, Ormond Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3218 sqft
Live in Paradise on the Peninsula! Furnished large family home with lots of space, just steps from the beach. This fabulous & functional pool home offers an eat in kitchen, 5 bedrooms & 3 baths - bring the extended family.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
145 N Halifax Avenue
145 North Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and tastefully furnished 1 bedroom condo on the Halifax River available for rent.. Top floor, South unit with views of not only the Ocean and beachside Daytona, this unit also looks out over the bridges of Daytona Beach and downtown Daytona.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
384 Euclid Avenue
384 Euclid Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1616 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished vacation home. This home is close to all your need for a winter or summer rental! Must see in person! Cable and wifi included. Sleeps eight
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Daytona
The Secret Garden
910 North Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Whenever anyone enters the Secret Garden they can't believe that this hideaway is located in the heart of Daytona Beach just a stone's throw from the ocean. Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Ortona Park
130 Kent Dr.
130 Kent Drive, Ormond Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 4 bedroom, Beachside home in Ormond Beach! - Enjoy the life of luxury in this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Ormond Beach! This home features neutral paint and flooring throughout, a fenced yard, and tons of storage space! There are
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1429 N Atlantic Avenue
1429 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
The unit is on the 4th floor with an elevator provided. Inside the unit is a townhouse floor plan with the two large bedrooms on the second floor. Stairs to the second floor.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3000 N Atlantic Avenue
3000 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
3423 sqft
Direct Oceanfront. One unit per floor. Breathtaking views from every room. This unit has 3,460 of living sq feet and offers 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths. This condo unit is ideal for those who appreciate exclusive living.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1567 DERBYSHIRE ROAD
1567 Derbyshire Road, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1041 sqft
Beautiful, completely remodeled and professionally furnished home in Daytona Beach with 3 beds, 1 bath.
1 of 39
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Rio Vista Gardens
424 Arroyo Parkway
424 Arroyo Parkway, Ormond Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
GREAT SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL PROPERTY, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, FENCED YARD, 2CG, SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, FRESHLY PAINTED, IMPACT WINDOWS, LAUNDRY ROOM, SCREENED PATIO AND MORE.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Hill
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Fairlawn at Daytona Beach
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1205 sqft
You’ve just discovered the comfort and luxurious experience that is Integra Shores Apartments. Find your home that’s a sanctuary, where you can find the relief from your busy day, a place that feels like the getaway you’ve been planning.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:49am
32 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$815
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1360 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Andros Isles Luxury Apartments
100 Acklins Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1255 sqft
Luxurious touches such as hardwood floors and extra storage in air-conditioned units. Complex boasts a coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden and fire pit. Easy access to I-95 a plus for commuters.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1303 sqft
The Life You’ve Been Waiting For: At Sands Parc, we’ve made it easy for you to love where you live with unparalleled details and amenities that reflect your unique lifestyle.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,046
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
13 Units Available
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,246
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1255 sqft
Self-Guided & Virtual Tours Now Available! MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone.
1 of 56
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct, Ormond Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,153
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1401 sqft
Activities encourage you to do the things you love, all the while living just miles from Daytona Beach. Be close to things that matter; a nature trail, nearby Robert Strickland Park, shopping, dining, and Florida Memorial Hospital.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
10 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,201
1244 sqft
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
