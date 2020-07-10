/
37 Apartments for rent in Highland City, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3617 Joshua Ln.
3617 Joshua Lane, Highland City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1478 sqft
South Lakeland 3 Bed 2 Bath - Clubhouse Estates - Wonderful home located in the community of Clubhouse Estates. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is situated on a large lot near the end of the cul-de-sac.
Results within 1 mile of Highland City
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Wind Meadows
1955 SUNFLOWER STREET
1955 Sunflower St, Bartow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1467 sqft
You can rent this well kept beautiful home. You deal directly with the owner. No management company. No middleman. Move-in ready for your convenience. Available July 11, 2020.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
4162 WINDING VINE DRIVE
4162 Winding Vine Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1713 sqft
Autumnwood Grove 3BR/ 2.5BA townhouse. Downstairs has a large open floor plan with a great room, kitchen, eating area, and half bath. Kitchen features a closet pantry and breakfast bar.
Results within 5 miles of Highland City
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Edgewood
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Laurel Meadows
1318 LAUREL GLEN DRIVE
1318 Laurel Glen Drive, Bartow, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to this spacious 3BR/2BA home. Kitchen has a bar that overlooks the great room and gives you additional cabinets and counter space. Large eat in space in the kitchen. Formal Living Room. Split floor plan.
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
4205 Old Road 37
4205 Old Highway 37, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1076 sqft
This gorgeous 2/2 condo features laminate flooring. Inside Laundry room with Washer and Dryer (Not warranted). Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. Living/Dining Combo. Each bedroom has their own bathroom. Private screened porch.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eaglebrooke
1030 View Pointe Way
1030 View Pointe Way, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1657 sqft
1030 View Pointe Way Available 08/10/20 3/2 in Eaglebrooke! Available 8/10/2020! - Check out this well maintained Eaglebrooke beauty overlooking golf course and pond.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eaglebrooke
6896 Lake Eaglebrooke Drive
6896 Lake Eaglebrooke Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2200 SQFT Home In Gated Community. - Property Id: 64769 Spacious single family home on a beautiful Golf Course with Country Club. Gated community with guarded entry.
Results within 10 miles of Highland City
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
26 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,062
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1237 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
17 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
61 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1279 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Oakbridge
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
6 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Lakes
6110 Topher Trl
6110 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
945 sqft
Seasonal rental rates from $1,200 to $2,000 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Fairwoods Condos within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Lakes
6130 Topher Trl
6130 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
662 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath condo in Fairwoods with golf course views. Ceramic tile throughout, fully furnished. Refrigerator, range, range hood, dishwasher and microwave oven. Stackable full size clothes washer and dryer in interior laundry closet.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Lakes
6050 Topher Trl
6050 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
945 sqft
Corporate and vacation rental condo located in the Fairwoods community within Imperial Lakes Golf Community. Close to grocery shopping, restaurants and within a 35 minute commute to Tampa and 45 minutes to Disney & Universal attractions.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Lakes
6002 Topher Trl
6002 Topher Trail, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1080 sqft
Jan to April Seasonal rate $2000/month; call for off-season rates. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in Fairwoods Condos within Imperial Lakes Golf Community.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Creekside
4877 Hickory Stream Ln
4877 Hickory Stream Lane, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1804 sqft
Home located in beautiful Creekside community off of HWY 60. 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large corner lot features an open floor plan making it perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Imperial Lakes
5225 Imperial Lakes Blvd Apt 40
5225 Imperial Lakes Boulevard, Fuller Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1038 sqft
Seasonal rental rates from $1,600 to $2,400 per month. Corporate and Vacation rental condo located in the Double Eagle community within the Imperial Lakes Golf Community.
