11701 Olivetti LN

on-site laundry carport stainless steel pool hot tub bbq/grill

Welcome to Majestic Palms! You will fall in love with this BRAND NEW 3-bedroom 3-bath home at the highly sought after Majestic Palms. This stunning home features wood cabinetry with modern glass backsplash and waterfall counters, stainless appliances, and gorgeous tiles throughout. The master bath boasts dual sinks and a large walk-in shower. The family room leads out to the screened lanai. Other features include hurricane impact glass, laundry room, one assigned carport plus guest parking. This condominium is conveniently located just across the community pool, spa and cabana and barbeque area. Majestic Palms is located in south Fort Myers just minutes from the beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel, shopping, dining, entertainment venues, golfing, and hospitals. Come experience the lush tropical luxury Majestic Palms has to offer. Water and cable are included in the rent so do not delay, call today for your private tour!