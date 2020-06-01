All apartments in Harlem Heights
Find more places like 11701 Olivetti LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harlem Heights, FL
/
11701 Olivetti LN
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:17 PM

11701 Olivetti LN

11701 Olivetti Ln · (239) 994-3392
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11701 Olivetti Ln, Harlem Heights, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome to Majestic Palms! You will fall in love with this BRAND NEW 3-bedroom 3-bath home at the highly sought after Majestic Palms. This stunning home features wood cabinetry with modern glass backsplash and waterfall counters, stainless appliances, and gorgeous tiles throughout. The master bath boasts dual sinks and a large walk-in shower. The family room leads out to the screened lanai. Other features include hurricane impact glass, laundry room, one assigned carport plus guest parking. This condominium is conveniently located just across the community pool, spa and cabana and barbeque area. Majestic Palms is located in south Fort Myers just minutes from the beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel, shopping, dining, entertainment venues, golfing, and hospitals. Come experience the lush tropical luxury Majestic Palms has to offer. Water and cable are included in the rent so do not delay, call today for your private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11701 Olivetti LN have any available units?
11701 Olivetti LN has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11701 Olivetti LN have?
Some of 11701 Olivetti LN's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11701 Olivetti LN currently offering any rent specials?
11701 Olivetti LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11701 Olivetti LN pet-friendly?
No, 11701 Olivetti LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harlem Heights.
Does 11701 Olivetti LN offer parking?
Yes, 11701 Olivetti LN does offer parking.
Does 11701 Olivetti LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11701 Olivetti LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11701 Olivetti LN have a pool?
Yes, 11701 Olivetti LN has a pool.
Does 11701 Olivetti LN have accessible units?
No, 11701 Olivetti LN does not have accessible units.
Does 11701 Olivetti LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 11701 Olivetti LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11701 Olivetti LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 11701 Olivetti LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11701 Olivetti LN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
Venice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLSt. James City, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLTice, FLNaples Park, FLPelican Bay, FLPunta Gorda, FLVineyards, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLLely, FLLely Resort, FLRotonda, FLEnglewood, FLMarco Island, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity