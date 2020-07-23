Apartment List
/
FL
/
harbour heights
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:42 AM

56 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Harbour Heights, FL

Finding an apartment in Harbour Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1366 Navigator Rd
1366 Navigator Road, Harbour Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3339 sqft
Seasonal Rental 4/2/2 Pool Home Deep Creek - Seasonal 4/2/2 Heated Pool Home with Jacuzzi and outdoor kitchen Come enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Available all months. Call Audra Pulaskie for more info. 941-391-0965 (RLNE5788521)
Results within 1 mile of Harbour Heights

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1195 Highlands RD
1195 Highlands Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
FREE Application! Beautiful 3BR/2BA duplex for rent! Features open concept floor plan, vinyl plank flooring, and a beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar! This home is in a great location: only a quick 2-minute drive from Deep Creek Golf Club and a

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue
1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
1788 sqft
Bright and Airy Rent-to-Own Home in Deep Creek! 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this BRIGHT AND AIRY nearly 1800 square feet ADAMS BUILT home features a true 4 BEDROOM floor plan! NEW AC IN 2019!!! Situated on a greenbelt, which adds

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26363 Guayaquil Dr.
26363 Guayaquil Drive, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1841 sqft
TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL - "SEASONAL / SHORT TERM RENTAL". RENTED FROM JAN 1 TO APRIL 30 2021. AVAIALBLE FOR OFF SEASON RENT. Lovely home is Deep Creek - 2 bedroom 2 bath all tiled floor on a cul de sac. Updated kitchen and bath.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Harbour Heights
1048 Harbour Drake Dr.
1048 Harbour Drake Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2059 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, THIS BEAUTIFUL UNFURNISHED HOME IS LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING. Pet Friendly annual rental with HEATED POOL in PRESTIGIOUS secluded GATED COMMUNITY of HARBOUR OAKS! 3/2.5 bath 2059 ft.
Results within 5 miles of Harbour Heights
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
28 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$1,242
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,188
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 21 at 02:13 PM
6 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1477 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Section 33
22362 Catherine AVE
22362 Catherine Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Nice 3 beds 1 bath home with a carport. Recently updated with newer kitchen and stainless appliances. Small pets okay. First, last, security to move in. Credit score 600+. Fast approval.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Section 12
1450 Beacon Drive
1450 Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
MOVE IN BY JULY 31 - RECEIVE FREE 1/2 MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE OR A FREE FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A 2+ YEAR LEASE! FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Welcome to Kairos Living, welcome

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
27051 Curitiba Drive
27051 Curitiba Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1482 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,482 sq. ft. home in Punta Gorda, FL! Lovely galley kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Spacious living room area. Master retreat features dual vanities.

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Section 25
540 Lindley Ter
540 Lindley Terrace Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1454 sqft
540 Lindley Terrace - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - ANNUAL - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Carport. Heated saltwater pool and cage built by Nautilus Pools in 2015. Concrete Seawall w/ dock and covered 8000 lb. boat lift. 5-10 minute boat ride to open harbor.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
405 Salvadore Dr
405 Salvador Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2145 sqft
Seasonal Property - Seasonal Property in Deep Creek (RLNE5814166)

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13282 SW Pembroke Circle
13282 Pembroke Circle Southwest, DeSoto County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1562 sqft
Community on the Charlotte County line, close to shopping - This home is a 3/2/2 with a den, located in the deed restricted community of Lake Pembroke. Large open kitchen with dining area. Carpet and linoleum flooring. Screened lanai.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
23465 HARBORVIEW ROAD
23465 Harborview Rd, Charlotte Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1275 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL - Beautifully furnished and decorated Rolls Landing condominium 2 bedroom 2 bath, 4th floor. View and sound of fountain from lanai. Pool, tennis courts, boat docks.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Section 13
3550 SHAWN STREET
3550 Shawn Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
988 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage single family home in Port Charlotte, FL. Upon entry is the living room that comes with Sofa and 2 recliner chairs, coffee table, end tables with lamps, Wall unit Hutch with flat screen television., tile flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
25333 SANDHILL BOULEVARD
25333 Sandhill Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
Lovely one story Villa with a courtyard , Ceramic Tile throughout, Cathedral Ceilings with All appliances including Range, Refrigerator Microwave hood, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
745 BIMINI LANE
745 Bimini Lane, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2419 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL, MAY AND JUNE AVAILABLE - STUNNING CANAL WATER VIEWS FROM THIS GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM PUNTA GORDA ISLES HOME! Bright and airy with vaulted ceilings and large sliders and windows providing beautiful views.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
29171 Orva Drive
29171 Orva Drive, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1507 sqft
Schedule your self guided showing today! Waterfront Access to Peace River! 2bd/2ba Single Family Home - 2bd/2ba one story single family home in a casual setting with easy access to Peace River.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
509 Palm Ave
509 Palm Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1164 sqft
509 Palm Ave Available 04/13/20 In the heart of the Historical District - Rare opportunity to live in the heart of Punta Gorda Historic District.
Results within 10 miles of Harbour Heights

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Section 6
101 Salem Avenue Northwest
101 Salem Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1451 sqft
Perfect Rent-to-Own Home on Sunrise Waterway! 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this home on SALTWATER CANAL front! Perfect for your year-round home or a Winter retreat!! Situated on the Sunrise Waterway -- by boat its less than 10

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Section 41
17360 Shirley Avenue
17360 Shirley Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1209 sqft
MOVE IN BY JULY 31 - RECEIVE FREE 1/2 MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE OR A FREE FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A 2+ YEAR LEASE! FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Welcome to Kairos Living, welcome

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Section 23
2646 Rock Creek Drive
2646 Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
MOVE IN BY JULY 31 - RECEIVE FREE 1/2 MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE OR A FREE FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A 2+ YEAR LEASE! FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Welcome to Kairos Living, welcome

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Section 21
18434 Evenglow Avenue
18434 Evenglow Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1209 sqft
MOVE IN BY JULY 31 - RECEIVE FREE 1/2 MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE OR A FREE FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A 2+ YEAR LEASE! FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Welcome to Kairos Living, welcome

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Section 10
505 Highland Avenue Northwest
505 Highland Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1209 sqft
MOVE IN BY JULY 31 - RECEIVE FREE 1/2 MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE OR A FREE FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A 2+ YEAR LEASE! FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Welcome to Kairos Living, welcome
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Harbour Heights, FL

Finding an apartment in Harbour Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLOsprey, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Port, FLRotonda, FLEnglewood, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLTice, FL
St. James City, FLLehigh Acres, FLVenice Gardens, FLSouth Venice, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FLGateway, FLLaurel, FLVamo, FLBee Ridge, FLSan Carlos Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Florida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee