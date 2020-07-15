Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:20 PM

67 Apartments for rent in Gulf Breeze, FL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
201 PENSACOLA BEACH RD
201 Pensacola Beach Boulevard, Gulf Breeze, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1009 sqft
Completely remodeled, open kitchen, new flooring through out, new bathrooms, freshly painted through out, new refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Conveniently located just minutes from Pensacola Beach! Location is key in Gulf Breeze.
1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 02:22 PM
12 Units Available
Fairpointe at Gulf Breeze
3208 College Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
900 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
355 S E ST
355 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1542 sqft
Beautiful condo located in the much desirable downtown Pensacola area. You'll find the exciting lifestyle you've been dreaming of and enjoy luxury living at it's finest. Warm and welcoming feel.

1 of 16

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
1601 East Cervantes Street
1601 East Cervantes Street, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
1100 sqft
East Hill Apartment Available!! Renovated one bedroom / one bath apartment with beautiful refinished hardwood floors, ample windows for amazing natural lighting, private covered front porch, bonus sun room over looking backyard, washer & dryer

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Baymarc
720 BAYFRONT DR
720 Bayfront Parkway, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1836 sqft
Stunning very modern third floor penthouse in downtown Pensacola! Beautiful stained concrete floors, high end stainless steel appliances, exclusive password protected elevator access to the suite, fantastic balcony with views of the bay and downtown

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4091 OAK POINTE DR
4091 Oak Pointe Drive, Tiger Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2330 sqft
Beautiful patio home in Tiger Point on the 11th fairway. This home features a split bedroom plan, formal Dining room PLUS a Florida room with great views of the course. **House has recently been painted light grey throughout home.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
227 WILLOW ST
227 Willow Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1064 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom/1 bath home for rent in West Pensacola. Located near NAS, this home features updated paint, updated fixtures, carpet free bedrooms, a screened porch, spacious yard and much more.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1648 KAUAI CT
1648 Kauai Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2328 sqft
BRING YOUR BOAT & DOCK IT RIGHT AT YOUR BACK DOOR! ~~ CANAL FRONT BRICK HOME ~~ BEAUTIFUL FRONT TILED ARCHITECTURAL ENTRANCE ~~ ENTER HOME THROUGH THE DOUBLE LEADED GLASS DOORS ~~ TILE THROUGHOUT THE FORMAL DINING, LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN AND BATHS!

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pensacola
327 N REUS ST
327 N Reus St, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1060 sqft
This fully furnished Executive 2 bedroom-2 bath - 1060 sq ft.home is 4 blocks from Palafox St. One year minimum lease agreement required.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairfax Manor
5 N EDGEWOOD CIR
5 Edgewood Circle, West Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$685
533 sqft
Upstairs Unit with Side Entry Triplex~ Located in a Cul-de-Sac of SW Pensacola. Over 500 sq.ft. of living space with cul de sac parking only. Home includes beautiful wood look vinyl flooring .

1 of 10

Last updated May 27 at 07:21 PM
1 Unit Available
Beach Haven
2026 GULF BEACH HWY
2026 Gulf Beach Highway, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
944 sqft
In addition to the two bedrooms: there is an additional small room in the back, a walk in closet/storage room accessible from the hallway, and a large laundry room that could be used for a separate family room or guest areas.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
613 NEW YORK DR
613 New York Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
968 sqft
This home has new carpets. The interior features a large foyer with a split floorplan. The kitchen is open and spacious overlooking the family room. The back yard is privacy fenced with a large separate garage/workshop and a large covered porch.

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Portofino Unit 903
2 Portofino Drive, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1333 sqft
2 Portofino Unit 903 Available 08/01/20 Pensacola Beach - Portofino Condo - 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, furnished - Portofino Tower 2 unit 903 on Pensacola Beach.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pineglades
251 CLEMATIS ST
251 Clematis Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2186 sqft
NICE 2 story home located right in the heart of East Pensacola! A neighborhood park and back yard provide a feeling of home. You must see to appreciate this beautiful property nestled on a quiet street in Pineglades.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1100 E BOBE ST
1100 East Bobe Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in East Hill. This house is situated on a large corner lot with a fenced in back yard that has a spacious exterior storage shed.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
5128 Teakwood Drive
5128 Teakwood Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1080 sqft
Remodeled gem in Pinehurst subdivision. New paint throughout, like-new appliances, counter tops, and remodeled bathrooms. This home has a fenced back yard with open patio, one car garage and extra wide drive for parking.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Charleston Manor
3839 SPANISH TRAIL
3839 Spanish Trail Road, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$835
1056 sqft
Brick 2 story townhouse available off Summit Blvd in NE Pensacola, close to I-10, schools, Cordova Mall and more! Over 1000 sqft of living space with a fenced in backyard and patio off back door. Half bath located to the left as you enter the home.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3214 CLEMSON RD
3214 Clemson Road, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1300 sqft
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Bay Ridge Park Community, off Gulf Breeze Pkwy, with A-rated schools! Newer luxury vinyl wood look flooring installed throughout the home so no carpet anywhere in the home! Stunning eat-in

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
1915 East Lee Street
1915 East Lee Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1900 sqft
Spacious 3/2 with 1,900 sq ft in the heart of East Hill.

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cordova Park
1861 SUMMIT BLVD
1861 Summit Boulevard, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1441 sqft
NO PETS ALLOWED in this SUPER CLEAN rental in Cordova Park located near shopping, beaches, hospitals, parks and the airport. This split floorplan home has a large living area with a cathedral ceiling and partially open to the kitchen/dining area.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Beach Haven
408 COLBERT AVE
408 Colbert Avenue, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Charming home with Water View! ***This home has a great view of Bayou Grande ~ Kitchen is fully equipped with tons of cabinets, Electric Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher ~ Beautiful Hard Wood Floors in Main Living Space and Bedrooms, Kitchen and
1 of 62

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
15 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 34

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
6 Units Available
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
City Guide for Gulf Breeze, FL

The Gulf Breeze UFO Incident managed to cause a lot of excitement both in the vicinity and well beyond when it occurred back in 1987. A guy by the name of Ed Walters claimed that he'd made contact with a number of UFOs in the area, and this was actually documented with a multitude of photographs. As it turns out, however, it was discovered that there was a trail of "suspicious" money that led to Walters, which proffered more than a slight indication that the whole episode was in fact a hoax.

The delightfully named Gulf Breeze City is a suburb of Pensacola and lies on the Fairpoint Peninsula in Santa Rosa County, Florida. The city's growth is in fact geographically restricted, given that it is surrounded on three sides by large bodies of water -- Butcherpen Cove to the north, Pensacola Bay to the northwest and the English Navy Cove to the south. Talk about location, location, location! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Gulf Breeze, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gulf Breeze renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

