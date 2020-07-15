/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:31 PM
84 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gulf Breeze, FL
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
316 WASHINGTON AVE
316 Washington Avenue, Gulf Breeze, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1642 sqft
Great location. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is in the A rated Gulf Breeze School district and close to Pensacola Beach. The community has all sorts of athletic facilities , parks, splash pad,gym, boat launch, tennis, ect.
Results within 1 mile of Gulf Breeze
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2810 Venetian Garden
2810 Venetian Gardens, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1895 sqft
2810 Venetian Garden Available 07/20/20 Gulf Breeze - Villa Venyce - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with pool - A perfect location in Gulf Breeze in the very desirable Villa Venyce subdivision, this home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a ranch style
Results within 5 miles of Gulf Breeze
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Oaklawn
3805 Ward Blvd
3805 Ward Boulevard, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
988 sqft
Coming soon! - Coming Soon! Application fee is $50.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
355 S E ST
355 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1542 sqft
Beautiful condo located in the much desirable downtown Pensacola area. You'll find the exciting lifestyle you've been dreaming of and enjoy luxury living at it's finest. Warm and welcoming feel.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Driftwood
1221 Driftwood Drive
1221 Driftwood Drive, Pensacola, FL
Spacious Home on a Large Lot in Pensacola - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers lots of bonus space including an office, a large yard and close proximity to shopping, dining and the downtown Pensacola area.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
357 S E St
357 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1542 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 357 S E St in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4091 OAK POINTE DR
4091 Oak Pointe Drive, Tiger Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2330 sqft
Beautiful patio home in Tiger Point on the 11th fairway. This home features a split bedroom plan, formal Dining room PLUS a Florida room with great views of the course. **House has recently been painted light grey throughout home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3771 VICTORIAN BLVD
3771 Victorian Boulevard, Tiger Point, FL
Super 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home conveniently located and with walking distances to shopping and restaurants. Great neighborhood with park facility across the road which includes, playground, tennis and basketball courts.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1501 West Gregory St.
1501 West Gregory Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1501 West Gregory St. in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
227 WILLOW ST
227 Willow Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1064 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom/1 bath home for rent in West Pensacola. Located near NAS, this home features updated paint, updated fixtures, carpet free bedrooms, a screened porch, spacious yard and much more.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1648 KAUAI CT
1648 Kauai Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2328 sqft
BRING YOUR BOAT & DOCK IT RIGHT AT YOUR BACK DOOR! ~~ CANAL FRONT BRICK HOME ~~ BEAUTIFUL FRONT TILED ARCHITECTURAL ENTRANCE ~~ ENTER HOME THROUGH THE DOUBLE LEADED GLASS DOORS ~~ TILE THROUGHOUT THE FORMAL DINING, LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN AND BATHS!
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Aeroista
108 MARINE DR
108 Marine Drive, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1359 sqft
NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON! Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath with large bonus room for rent in Pensacola.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4206 W JACKSON AVE
4206 West Jackson Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1107 sqft
Huge fenced in yard! Brick siding! Detached garage/storage! Large carport added! Great family home!
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Mayfair
1009 KEARNY DR
1009 Kearny Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1136 sqft
NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON! Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home for rent in Pensacola. Located in the Mayfair community, and within minutes from Fairfield Dr. and Mobile Hwy. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Fresh paint.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Terrace
116 Altamont Rd
116 Altamont Road, Pensacola, FL
4 bed 2 bath home near downtown Pensacola! - STILL AVAILABLE: Application fee is $50.
Last updated February 20 at 07:40 PM
1 Unit Available
1911 E AVERY ST
1911 East Avery Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1458 sqft
East Hill Charmer! This home sits just steps from Bayview Park. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has been updated over the years and overs that true East Hill Feel! Stop by today and tour your new home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
613 NEW YORK DR
613 New York Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
968 sqft
This home has new carpets. The interior features a large foyer with a split floorplan. The kitchen is open and spacious overlooking the family room. The back yard is privacy fenced with a large separate garage/workshop and a large covered porch.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
118 ELM ST
118 Elm Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
945 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath for rent in Pensacola! This property has been recently updated and features fresh paint, newer carpet, newer appliances, updated fixtures, and more! Carport PLUS detached one car garage with extended workshop area.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pineglades
251 CLEMATIS ST
251 Clematis Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2186 sqft
NICE 2 story home located right in the heart of East Pensacola! A neighborhood park and back yard provide a feeling of home. You must see to appreciate this beautiful property nestled on a quiet street in Pineglades.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2802 W GONZALEZ ST
2802 West Gonzalez Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1824 sqft
Come check out this large 3BD/2BA in Pensacola! This house spans an impressive 1,824 sq feet and features a large living room and kitchen with new appliances and gas hot water heater.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
615 N Q ST
615 North Q Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1025 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! There's beautiful wood flooring throughout the house. The kitchen cabinets are composed a gorgeous dark wood as well.
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
5128 Teakwood Drive
5128 Teakwood Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1080 sqft
Remodeled gem in Pinehurst subdivision. New paint throughout, like-new appliances, counter tops, and remodeled bathrooms. This home has a fenced back yard with open patio, one car garage and extra wide drive for parking.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3214 CLEMSON RD
3214 Clemson Road, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1300 sqft
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Bay Ridge Park Community, off Gulf Breeze Pkwy, with A-rated schools! Newer luxury vinyl wood look flooring installed throughout the home so no carpet anywhere in the home! Stunning eat-in
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
1915 East Lee Street
1915 East Lee Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1900 sqft
Spacious 3/2 with 1,900 sq ft in the heart of East Hill.
