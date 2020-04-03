316 WASHINGTON AVE

Amenities

Great location. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is in the A rated Gulf Breeze School district and close to Pensacola Beach. The community has all sorts of athletic facilities , parks, splash pad,gym, boat launch, tennis, ect. This home has an updated kitchen, laundry room, master bath. It has a shop out back and a great covered outdoor area for relaxing or entertaining. Has a new 2019 energy efficient roof, and a new a/c in 2019. Perfect for a family or someone who wants to be close to the action.