Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

316 WASHINGTON AVE

316 Washington Avenue · (850) 393-0348
Location

316 Washington Avenue, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1642 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
tennis court
Great location. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is in the A rated Gulf Breeze School district and close to Pensacola Beach. The community has all sorts of athletic facilities , parks, splash pad,gym, boat launch, tennis, ect. This home has an updated kitchen, laundry room, master bath. It has a shop out back and a great covered outdoor area for relaxing or entertaining. Has a new 2019 energy efficient roof, and a new a/c in 2019. Perfect for a family or someone who wants to be close to the action.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 WASHINGTON AVE have any available units?
316 WASHINGTON AVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 316 WASHINGTON AVE have?
Some of 316 WASHINGTON AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 WASHINGTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
316 WASHINGTON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 WASHINGTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 316 WASHINGTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulf Breeze.
Does 316 WASHINGTON AVE offer parking?
No, 316 WASHINGTON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 316 WASHINGTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 WASHINGTON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 WASHINGTON AVE have a pool?
No, 316 WASHINGTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 316 WASHINGTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 316 WASHINGTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 316 WASHINGTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 WASHINGTON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 WASHINGTON AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 316 WASHINGTON AVE has units with air conditioning.
