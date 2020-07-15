37 Apartments for rent in Gulf Breeze, FL with garages
The Gulf Breeze UFO Incident managed to cause a lot of excitement both in the vicinity and well beyond when it occurred back in 1987. A guy by the name of Ed Walters claimed that he'd made contact with a number of UFOs in the area, and this was actually documented with a multitude of photographs. As it turns out, however, it was discovered that there was a trail of "suspicious" money that led to Walters, which proffered more than a slight indication that the whole episode was in fact a hoax.
The delightfully named Gulf Breeze City is a suburb of Pensacola and lies on the Fairpoint Peninsula in Santa Rosa County, Florida. The city's growth is in fact geographically restricted, given that it is surrounded on three sides by large bodies of water -- Butcherpen Cove to the north, Pensacola Bay to the northwest and the English Navy Cove to the south. Talk about location, location, location! See more
Gulf Breeze apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.