Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:42 PM

37 Apartments for rent in Gulf Breeze, FL with garages

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2810 Venetian Garden
2810 Venetian Gardens, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1895 sqft
2810 Venetian Garden Available 07/20/20 Gulf Breeze - Villa Venyce - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with pool - A perfect location in Gulf Breeze in the very desirable Villa Venyce subdivision, this home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a ranch style
Results within 5 miles of Gulf Breeze

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
355 S E ST
355 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1542 sqft
Beautiful condo located in the much desirable downtown Pensacola area. You'll find the exciting lifestyle you've been dreaming of and enjoy luxury living at it's finest. Warm and welcoming feel.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
357 S E St
357 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1542 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 357 S E St in Pensacola. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3771 VICTORIAN BLVD
3771 Victorian Boulevard, Tiger Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2015 sqft
Super 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home conveniently located and with walking distances to shopping and restaurants. Great neighborhood with park facility across the road which includes, playground, tennis and basketball courts.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1648 KAUAI CT
1648 Kauai Court, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2328 sqft
BRING YOUR BOAT & DOCK IT RIGHT AT YOUR BACK DOOR! ~~ CANAL FRONT BRICK HOME ~~ BEAUTIFUL FRONT TILED ARCHITECTURAL ENTRANCE ~~ ENTER HOME THROUGH THE DOUBLE LEADED GLASS DOORS ~~ TILE THROUGHOUT THE FORMAL DINING, LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN AND BATHS!

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4206 W JACKSON AVE
4206 West Jackson Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1107 sqft
Huge fenced in yard! Brick siding! Detached garage/storage! Large carport added! Great family home!

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakcrest
613 NEW YORK DR
613 New York Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
968 sqft
This home has new carpets. The interior features a large foyer with a split floorplan. The kitchen is open and spacious overlooking the family room. The back yard is privacy fenced with a large separate garage/workshop and a large covered porch.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
118 ELM ST
118 Elm Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
945 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath for rent in Pensacola! This property has been recently updated and features fresh paint, newer carpet, newer appliances, updated fixtures, and more! Carport PLUS detached one car garage with extended workshop area.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Pineglades
251 CLEMATIS ST
251 Clematis Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2186 sqft
NICE 2 story home located right in the heart of East Pensacola! A neighborhood park and back yard provide a feeling of home. You must see to appreciate this beautiful property nestled on a quiet street in Pineglades.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinehurst
5128 Teakwood Drive
5128 Teakwood Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1080 sqft
Remodeled gem in Pinehurst subdivision. New paint throughout, like-new appliances, counter tops, and remodeled bathrooms. This home has a fenced back yard with open patio, one car garage and extra wide drive for parking.

1 of 49

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1915 East Lee Street
1915 East Lee Street, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1900 sqft
Spacious 3/2 with 1,900 sq ft in the heart of East Hill.

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cordova Park
1861 SUMMIT BLVD
1861 Summit Boulevard, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1441 sqft
NO PETS ALLOWED in this SUPER CLEAN rental in Cordova Park located near shopping, beaches, hospitals, parks and the airport. This split floorplan home has a large living area with a cathedral ceiling and partially open to the kitchen/dining area.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1606 N BAYLEN ST
1606 North Baylen Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1634 sqft
Fabulous Downtown Pensacola duplex!! Your opportunity to lease the downstairs of this remodeled, historic Pensacola duplex tucked in North Hill.
Results within 10 miles of Gulf Breeze

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bridgewood
464 Shiloh Drive
464 Shiloh Drive, Brent, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2242 sqft
Updated 3/2 in Pensacola - Beautiful, updated, and conveniently located, this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will delight. Giant oaks shade both the front and back yard and provide a natural setting to this home that is perfect.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Tierraerde
4208 ROSEBUD CT
4208 Rosebud Court, Pensacola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2077 sqft
Beautifully re-modeled (2018) 4 bed/2 bath home ready for occupancy August 1st. New flooring and paint throughout with other misc. upgrades. Fireplace and open living area great for entertaining. Fenced backyard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Floridian
5995 Makenna Dr.
5995 Makenna Dr, Bellview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2402 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home! - Conveniently located -- easy access to bases, interstate & Navy Federal complex. Home is only a year old. Formal living room with high ceiling.

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Herons Forest
9910 Rail Circle
9910 Rail Circle, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1974 sqft
Beautiful home in Heron's Forest! - This home is nestled in a community just outside of the back gate of Naval Air Station Pensacola. It is also located just minutes away from the white sand beaches of the Emerald Coast.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2810 DONLEY ST
2810 Donley Street, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Great home ready for new tenant! Large wooded backyard is fully fenced ~ Interior of home features tile floors throughout ~ Eat In Kitchen ~ Master Bedroom with En-Suite Bathroom ~ 2 Guest Bedrooms and Guest Bathroom ~ Washer and Dryer Hookups

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9549 LARAMIE DR
9549 Laramie Drive, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1490 sqft
This home has it all; minutes from NAS, the Sugar White Beaches of Perdido Key and Great Schools! Upon entering the home you will appreciate the 9' ceilings throughout and the vaulted ceiling in the family room to give a very spacious feeling.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Villas at Silverton
7881 STONEBROOK DR
7881 Stonebrook Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
984 sqft
Beautiful Villa with 2 full baths and lots of closet space. Fully equipped kitchen and inside laundry with washer/dryer hookups. A must see!

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Baybrook
7604 BROOK FOREST DR
7604 Brook Forest Drive, Ferry Pass, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1878 sqft
Fresh paint, new flooring, well maintained 4 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage, inside laundry, privacy fenced back yard, easy access to interstate and beaches.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Coral Creek Two
1913 CORAL ISLAND RD
1913 Coral Island Road, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1414 sqft
This home has unique Spanish lace plaster like walls with bull nose corners and a cathedral ceiling in the great room, kitchen & formal dining.

1 of 14

Last updated June 8 at 04:43 PM
1 Unit Available
La Chateau
6133 Chablis Lane
6133 Chablis Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1441 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Welcome home to this beautiful updated 2 story, split floor plan house located in La Chateau! The master suite is downstairs and boasts cathedral ceilings and 2 large closets! The 2 additional bedrooms and the other

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Baywoods
7382 BAYWOODS LN
7382 Baywoods Lane, Ferry Pass, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1797 sqft
Great home located in desirable Scenic Hwy area of Baywoods S/D, just south of I-10.
City Guide for Gulf Breeze, FL

The Gulf Breeze UFO Incident managed to cause a lot of excitement both in the vicinity and well beyond when it occurred back in 1987. A guy by the name of Ed Walters claimed that he'd made contact with a number of UFOs in the area, and this was actually documented with a multitude of photographs. As it turns out, however, it was discovered that there was a trail of "suspicious" money that led to Walters, which proffered more than a slight indication that the whole episode was in fact a hoax.

The delightfully named Gulf Breeze City is a suburb of Pensacola and lies on the Fairpoint Peninsula in Santa Rosa County, Florida. The city's growth is in fact geographically restricted, given that it is surrounded on three sides by large bodies of water -- Butcherpen Cove to the north, Pensacola Bay to the northwest and the English Navy Cove to the south. Talk about location, location, location! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Gulf Breeze, FL

Gulf Breeze apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

