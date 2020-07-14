All apartments in Gulf Breeze
Find more places like 203 FAIRPOINT DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gulf Breeze, FL
/
203 FAIRPOINT DR
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

203 FAIRPOINT DR

203 Fairpoint Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

203 Fairpoint Drive, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This home is located in the heart of Gulf Breeze proper and minutes from Gulf Breeze schools, restaurants and shopping. It is only a 7 minute drive to Pensacola Beach. It is a great tri-level house that was recently updated. The main living area has beautiful hardwood floors in an open living/dining concept connected to the kitchen. The upper level has two bedrooms that share a full size bath and the master bedroom has a master bathroom and a spacious closet. The lower level can be used for a fourth bedroom, game room or office. Also downstairs there is a big 5th room that can be used as another bedroom/studio with private full bathroom. The home was updated to include new tile and granite countertops in the kitchen and bath areas, new kitchen cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, new water heater, new septic tank and new AC unit. Skylights in the bathrooms allow natural light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 FAIRPOINT DR have any available units?
203 FAIRPOINT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gulf Breeze, FL.
What amenities does 203 FAIRPOINT DR have?
Some of 203 FAIRPOINT DR's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 FAIRPOINT DR currently offering any rent specials?
203 FAIRPOINT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 FAIRPOINT DR pet-friendly?
No, 203 FAIRPOINT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulf Breeze.
Does 203 FAIRPOINT DR offer parking?
Yes, 203 FAIRPOINT DR offers parking.
Does 203 FAIRPOINT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 FAIRPOINT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 FAIRPOINT DR have a pool?
No, 203 FAIRPOINT DR does not have a pool.
Does 203 FAIRPOINT DR have accessible units?
No, 203 FAIRPOINT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 203 FAIRPOINT DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 FAIRPOINT DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 FAIRPOINT DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 203 FAIRPOINT DR has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gulf Breeze Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALCrestview, FLEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALMiramar Beach, FLBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FL
West Pensacola, FLWarrington, FLBellview, FLGonzalez, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWright, FLNiceville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College