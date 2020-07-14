203 FAIRPOINT DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

This home is located in the heart of Gulf Breeze proper and minutes from Gulf Breeze schools, restaurants and shopping. It is only a 7 minute drive to Pensacola Beach. It is a great tri-level house that was recently updated. The main living area has beautiful hardwood floors in an open living/dining concept connected to the kitchen. The upper level has two bedrooms that share a full size bath and the master bedroom has a master bathroom and a spacious closet. The lower level can be used for a fourth bedroom, game room or office. Also downstairs there is a big 5th room that can be used as another bedroom/studio with private full bathroom. The home was updated to include new tile and granite countertops in the kitchen and bath areas, new kitchen cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, new water heater, new septic tank and new AC unit. Skylights in the bathrooms allow natural light.