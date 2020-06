Amenities

Stearns St Townhouse in Gulf Breeze proper. Walk to schools, church, Publix in the heart of everything. Five minutes to Pensacola and downtown. These town homes are cute and easy maintenance. All Gulf Breeze schools are walkable. Master is down and loft bedroom and third bedroom are upstairs. Small patio fenced yard, washer dryer hook ups available. Ready to rent. Literally Publix is a stones throw from this desirable location rental in Gulf Breeze proper less than three minutes from the beach and bike trails.