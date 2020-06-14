Apartment List
19 Apartments for rent in Green Cove Springs, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Green Cove Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
6 Units Available
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
813 sqft
Located on the St. Johns River and close to schools and parks. Spacious floorplans including lofts, townhouses and homes. Community is newly renovated with a children's play area.
1 Unit Available
1500 CALMING WATER DR
1500 Calming Water Drive, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo, freshly painted with neutral paint. Downtairs has hardwood floors sliding door that leads to patio. Nicely appointed kitchen has brand new appliances!
1 Unit Available
827 Orangewood Rd
827 Orangewood Road, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath House for Rent - Property Id: 15008 Fully updated, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in NW St. Johns Cty, near great schools. Formal dining room.

1 Unit Available
2990 Ravines Road
2990 Ravines Road, Clay County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1720379 $300 off first month's rent if moved in by 6/15. Rent is negotiable with an approved application.

1 Unit Available
1003 Kettering Way
1003 Kettering Way, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1343 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1663500 A chaming rental in Orange Park! It sits in close proximity to the Jacksonville Naval Complex.

1 Unit Available
132 LEESE DR
132 Leese Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1463 sqft
Desirable, end-unit, 3 bed/2.

1 Unit Available
2319 RANGE CRESCENT CT
2319 Range Crescent Court, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2648 sqft
Lovely 4/3 home! Bright and airy w/large windows, wood blinds and neutral colors throughout. Beautiful wood floors and wall to wall carpet. Open kitchen w/tile floors, granite counters & breakfast bar. Lg Family Rm w/gas fireplace/mantle & built-ins.

1 Unit Available
1486 WATER PIPIT LN
1486 Water Pipit Lane, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2196 sqft
This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom with gas burning fire place and range. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer (as is), formal dining room and kitchen with hardwood floors. Tiled and screened patio. New carpet in Living room and Master Bedroom.

1 Unit Available
442 HERON LANDING RD
442 Heron Landing Road, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2773 sqft
Beautiful Dream Finders Home in pristine neighborhood! House is like brand new, hardwood floors in main living areas, separate dining, eat in kitchen with open floor plan, covered patio, great school zones and amenities! 600 or better credit score,

1 Unit Available
1840 REAR ADMIRAL LN
1840 Rear Admiral Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,690
3140 sqft
Gorgeous home built by ICI,; Beautiful hardwood flooring through out the 1st floor except bath and laundry rooms; Master bedroom is on 1st level and 4 oversized bed rooms are on 2nd level; Shutter blinds through out the whole house; Fenced back yard

1 Unit Available
435 SANCTUARY DR
435 Sanctuary Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2378 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom,2.5 bathroom home in Durbin Crossing in St Johns county!This spacious 2 story home features almost 2,400 sqft. of living space.This home has a separate formal dining room.

1 Unit Available
2707 ARUNDEL LN
2707 Arundel Lane, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2054 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with an attached 3 car garage located in the South Hampton community in desirable St. Johns County! Landlord is replacing all carpet to laminate wood floors.

1 Unit Available
1917 CROSS POINTE WAY
1917 Cross Pointe Way, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2126 sqft
Opportunity to rent this St. Johns Golf and Country Club home with plenty of designer details won't last long! Walk into the inviting living & dining space, great for hosting - with wood laminate flooring, extra tall baseboards & window trim.

1 Unit Available
436 MALLOWBRANCH DR
436 Mallowbranch Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1774 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**Beautiful home built by DR Horton in 2004! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has almost 1,800 sq. ft of living space! This home has nice laminate wood flooring throughout! This home has a great open floorplan.

1 Unit Available
1268 BURGANDY TRL
1268 North Burgandy Trail, Fruit Cove, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2955 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 10th, 2020**Beautiful POOL home located in Westgate in Julington Creek Plantation.Enjoy all the 5 star amenities Julington Creek has to offer! This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home boasts almost 3,000 sqft. of living space.

1 Unit Available
2382 W CLOVELLY LN
2382 West Clovelly Lane, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3903 sqft
Large 5 Bedroom 5 full bath home in South Hampton Golf Club with over 3900 sqft. Here's your opportunity to live in an EXCLUSIVE GOLF COMMUNITY! ALL of the community amenities you're looking for. Luxurious wood floors throughout. Granite counters.

1 Unit Available
1213 SUMMERFIELD CT
1213 Summerfield Court, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2064 sqft
You CAN have it all. Enjoy the peace and quiet of country living and the convenience of city living.

1 Unit Available
340 TROPICAL TRCE W
340 West Tropical Trace, Fruit Cove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1415 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Julington Creek Plantation! Enjoy all the 5 star amenities of Julington Creek Plantation! This home features close to 1,700 sq. ft.

1 Unit Available
392 JOHNS CREEK PKWY
392 Johns Creek Parkway, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2432 sqft
4/2.5 home features 2432 SF w/ 3 BR and loft upstairs. Master Downstairs. Kitchen overlooks breakfast nook and FR w/fireplace. The living room/dining room combination has added 'personality' with a bay window. Wood floors. No carpet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Green Cove Springs, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Green Cove Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

