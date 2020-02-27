Section 8 , Section 8 , Section 8 - New roof, new impact windows , new appliances and remodeled . Huge yard ready for you to move in . Call or text for more info 786-539-7519 . Section 8 , Section 8 , Section 8
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1 have any available units?
11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.