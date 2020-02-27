All apartments in Goulds
Last updated February 27 2020 at 1:39 PM

11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1

11830 Southwest 213th Street · (786) 539-7519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11830 Southwest 213th Street, Goulds, FL 33177
Goulds

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 , Section 8 , Section 8 - New roof, new impact windows , new appliances and remodeled . Huge yard ready for you to move in . Call or text for more info 786-539-7519 . Section 8 , Section 8 , Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1 have any available units?
11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goulds.
Does 11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11830 Southwest 213th Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
