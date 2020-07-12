101 Apartments for rent in Gibsonton, FL with parking

Apartment List
1 of 32

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
12945 Bridleford Drive
12945 Bridleford Drive, Gibsonton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1874 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Gibsonton
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
15 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 7 at 02:38pm
$
39 Units Available
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community with pond views. On-site amenities are numerous including reserved garage, storage spaces, pool, and green space. Apartments include gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and ample storage.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive
10242 Strawberry Tetra Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
1817 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
10408 Flagstaff Falls Ave
10408 Flagstaff Falls Avenue, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2849 sqft
Come check out this gorgeous two story home that's available for rent. Located in the new community of Waterstone Lakes, this house is within walking distance to school.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
10006 RoseMary Leaf Lane
10006 Rosemary Leaf Lane, Riverview, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2389 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6721 Cambridge Park Dr
6721 Cambridge Park Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2103 sqft
Immaculate 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home - Welcome home! This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home has the most perfect layout! Enter through the relaxing screened front porch into the living/dining room with beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
12843 BUFFALO RUN DRIVE
12843 Buffalo Run Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1684 sqft
This meticulously fully furnished and cared for home features 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 car garage and a Gated Community. It is Move in Ready, just bring your clothing.

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
12612 Lemon Pepper Dr
12612 Lemon Pepper Drive, Riverview, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2584 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,584 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 21

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10013 CRESTED FRINGE DRIVE
10013 Crested Fringe Drive, Riverview, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,975
2889 sqft
Lennar's Raleigh model home is a home that’ll certainly leave your family in awe. This 2,896 square foot, five bedroom home is ideal for those in search of plenty of living space.

1 of 48

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7437 SURREY WOOD LANE
7437 Surrey Wood Lane, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1581 sqft
Experience the Florida lifestyle with maintenance free living in this spacious 3 bed 2 bath villa. Close to shopping, dining, schools, and more! This home is located in Surrey Park section of Covington Park, a natural gas served community.

1 of 18

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Lake St. Charles
7129 COLONY POINTE DRIVE
7129 Colony Pointe Drive, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1802 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath with possible 4th bedroom or can be used as oversized office/den, family room with fireplace, formal dining, breakfast bar, separate eat in kitchen. Inside utility, split bedroom plan. Soaring ceilings, open floor plan.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7108 Spindle Tree Ln
7108 Spindle Tree Lane, Progress Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2055 sqft
7108 Spindle Tree Ln Available 08/01/20 Harvest Glen - Beautiful home located in the gated community of Harvest Glenn.
Results within 5 miles of Gibsonton
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
52 Units Available
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,432
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1432 sqft
Welcome home to hardwood floors, a stainless steel appliance package, relaxing bathtub, and your own private patio or balcony. Spacious closets and floor plans with luxury amenities that include 24-hour gym, dog park, and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
33 Units Available
Shadetree
3511 Great Cypress Circle, Ruskin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1527 sqft
Sheltering trees and dappled shade. Still ponds and gracious lawns. Shadetree was designed to be home to simple luxury that is in harmony with its lush natural surroundings.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
The Addison
2516 Annapolis Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1354 sqft
Set amongst palm trees on beautifully manicured green lawns, The Addison Apartment Homes is your destination for spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Brandon, Florida.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
272 Units Available
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
942 sqft
Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
25 Units Available
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1372 sqft
A one-of-a-kind experience awaits you at Luxe at 1820 in Tampa, FL. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments offer sumptuous details and luxurious amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,959
1351 sqft
A modern, upscale community near Houston. Minutes from Highway 59 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Each home features marble-styled countertops, washer and dryer connections, and bay windows. On-site athletic center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
32 Units Available
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1355 sqft
Granite countertops, optional furnishing and walk-in closets. Complex is pet-friendly and offers pool, volleyball court and 24-hour gym. Accessible to South Falkenburg road and conveniently close to restaurants, gas stations and Topgolf driving range.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
29 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
15 Units Available
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1276 sqft
Minutes to downtown Tampa. Contemporary apartments in a resort-style community with a Wi-Fi lounge, clubhouse, swimming pool and several fitness trails. Select apartments boast Tampa skyline views. Community offers virtual concierge and barista services.
City Guide for Gibsonton, FL

Gibsonton, Florida, is known as Showtown and Freaktown USA. The city has been the winter home for a large population of circus and carnival sideshow performers for nearly 70 years.

Welcome to Gibtown, the popular home of showmen and misfits. Located 10 miles south of Tampa, Gibsonton was the popular roosting place of modern-day nomads: circus folks who drew crowds with their oddities. Elsewhere, they were social outcasts; but here in this town, they were the stars. That is, when they weren't somewhere else entertaining people with their special skills. Most of the famous misfits have retired or passed by now, and a tour of its neighborhood won't give you a glimpse of The Giant and his Half-Girl wife who, with their oddities, kind of placed Gibsonton on the map. But with the presence of amusement rides, descendants of the original circus folks, nostalgic stories and probably an elephant here and there (or some other exotic animals, if you're lucky), there's a sense of quirkiness to this city you won't be able to find elsewhere. If you love quirky, better get working and look over some property rentals in Gibsonton. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gibsonton, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gibsonton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

