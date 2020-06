Amenities

Two bedroom townhome located in The Villages of Stoneybrook in Gateway. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage. Includes all kitchen appliances along with a full size washer and dryer. Townhome has been freshly painted and has all new carpet. The community offers a community swimming pool and a tot lot for the kiddies to play in.