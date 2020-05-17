All apartments in Gateway
12881 Eagle Pointe CIR
Last updated May 17 2020 at 7:22 PM

12881 Eagle Pointe CIR

12881 Eagle Pointe Circle · (239) 410-7974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12881 Eagle Pointe Circle, Gateway, FL 33913

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Welcome to Eagle Pointe in Gateway!!! AVAILABLE STARTING MAY 1ST 2020........ This spacious single family home has an open floor plan and is very light and bright. Spacious Living Room and Dining Area along with a Family Room. Kitchen has plenty of Counters, Numerous Cabinets & Breakfast Bar. Large Carpeted Owners Suite (Queen) with walk-in closet, attached bathroom has Dual Vanity & Walk In Shower. First Guest bedroom (2 Twin Beds), Second Guest bedroom has a day-bed and Guest bathroom with combination Tub & Shower. Laundry with full size washer & dryer in unit. GARAGE ACCESS AVAILABLE BUT NO PARKING IN GARAGE... Close to shopping, dining & entertainment and Red Sox/Twins Spring Training. Gated Community including Pool. AVAILABLE STARTING MAY 1ST 2020 ***** 2021 SEASON IS NOT AVAILABLE*****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12881 Eagle Pointe CIR have any available units?
12881 Eagle Pointe CIR has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12881 Eagle Pointe CIR have?
Some of 12881 Eagle Pointe CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12881 Eagle Pointe CIR currently offering any rent specials?
12881 Eagle Pointe CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12881 Eagle Pointe CIR pet-friendly?
No, 12881 Eagle Pointe CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gateway.
Does 12881 Eagle Pointe CIR offer parking?
Yes, 12881 Eagle Pointe CIR does offer parking.
Does 12881 Eagle Pointe CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12881 Eagle Pointe CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12881 Eagle Pointe CIR have a pool?
Yes, 12881 Eagle Pointe CIR has a pool.
Does 12881 Eagle Pointe CIR have accessible units?
No, 12881 Eagle Pointe CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 12881 Eagle Pointe CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12881 Eagle Pointe CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12881 Eagle Pointe CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12881 Eagle Pointe CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
