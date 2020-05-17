12881 Eagle Pointe CIR

Amenities

Welcome to Eagle Pointe in Gateway!!! AVAILABLE STARTING MAY 1ST 2020........ This spacious single family home has an open floor plan and is very light and bright. Spacious Living Room and Dining Area along with a Family Room. Kitchen has plenty of Counters, Numerous Cabinets & Breakfast Bar. Large Carpeted Owners Suite (Queen) with walk-in closet, attached bathroom has Dual Vanity & Walk In Shower. First Guest bedroom (2 Twin Beds), Second Guest bedroom has a day-bed and Guest bathroom with combination Tub & Shower. Laundry with full size washer & dryer in unit. GARAGE ACCESS AVAILABLE BUT NO PARKING IN GARAGE... Close to shopping, dining & entertainment and Red Sox/Twins Spring Training. Gated Community including Pool. AVAILABLE STARTING MAY 1ST 2020 ***** 2021 SEASON IS NOT AVAILABLE*****