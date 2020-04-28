12181 Summergate CIR

Amenities

*Turn-Key Furnished ~ 2006 CONDO*! Enjoy this Beautiful, Spacious, 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath, 1st Floor, End Unit, Lake-View Condo conveniently located in Prestigious Summerwind @ Gateway Golf & CC ~ Property Features: New Leather Living Room Furniture, King Master Bedroom Suite, Queen Guest Bedroom Suite, Glass-Top Tropical Dining Set, Granite Countertops, Stackable Washer / Dryer, 42" LCD Flat-Screen TV w/ DVR Living room, WIFI, Breezy Lake-view Lanai w/ Patio Set, Spacious Walk-in Closets, Volume Ceilings w/ Decorative Ledges, Community Heated Pool & Spa w/ Scenic Bike & Jog Path... Summerwind is Safe, Peaceful, Guard-Gated, Community located just min to Fantastic Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Jet Blue Park, I-75, 15 Min to RSW Airport, Gulf Coast Town Center, 30 Min to Sunny Ft. Myers Beach & Seminole Casino + more! ~ NOTE: 18 Hole Tom Fazio Championship Golf, Tennis, Fitness, Restaurant & Social amenities require separate membership fee at Fabulous Gateway Golf & CC ~ just 3 min away from the condo! *Avail Today*** Please call for more details...**Please Note: Short-Term Off-Season & Seasonal rates apply...No Annual leases...Thank you!