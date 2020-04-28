All apartments in Gateway
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:00 AM

12181 Summergate CIR

12181 Summergate Circle · (239) 839-3303
Location

12181 Summergate Circle, Gateway, FL 33913

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
*Turn-Key Furnished ~ 2006 CONDO*! Enjoy this Beautiful, Spacious, 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath, 1st Floor, End Unit, Lake-View Condo conveniently located in Prestigious Summerwind @ Gateway Golf & CC ~ Property Features: New Leather Living Room Furniture, King Master Bedroom Suite, Queen Guest Bedroom Suite, Glass-Top Tropical Dining Set, Granite Countertops, Stackable Washer / Dryer, 42" LCD Flat-Screen TV w/ DVR Living room, WIFI, Breezy Lake-view Lanai w/ Patio Set, Spacious Walk-in Closets, Volume Ceilings w/ Decorative Ledges, Community Heated Pool & Spa w/ Scenic Bike & Jog Path... Summerwind is Safe, Peaceful, Guard-Gated, Community located just min to Fantastic Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Jet Blue Park, I-75, 15 Min to RSW Airport, Gulf Coast Town Center, 30 Min to Sunny Ft. Myers Beach & Seminole Casino + more! ~ NOTE: 18 Hole Tom Fazio Championship Golf, Tennis, Fitness, Restaurant & Social amenities require separate membership fee at Fabulous Gateway Golf & CC ~ just 3 min away from the condo! *Avail Today*** Please call for more details...**Please Note: Short-Term Off-Season & Seasonal rates apply...No Annual leases...Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12181 Summergate CIR have any available units?
12181 Summergate CIR has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12181 Summergate CIR have?
Some of 12181 Summergate CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12181 Summergate CIR currently offering any rent specials?
12181 Summergate CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12181 Summergate CIR pet-friendly?
No, 12181 Summergate CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gateway.
Does 12181 Summergate CIR offer parking?
No, 12181 Summergate CIR does not offer parking.
Does 12181 Summergate CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12181 Summergate CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12181 Summergate CIR have a pool?
Yes, 12181 Summergate CIR has a pool.
Does 12181 Summergate CIR have accessible units?
No, 12181 Summergate CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 12181 Summergate CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 12181 Summergate CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12181 Summergate CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 12181 Summergate CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
