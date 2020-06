Amenities

Excellent condo unit available in gated community at Summerwind of Gateway. This unit features private courtyard entry and spacious floor plan with exterior storage closet, two bedrooms, two bathroom plus sizable den and separate laundry room! Beautiful granite counter tops in the kitchen plus dinette space or nook. This unit will not last long with the scenic views of golf course from the screen lanai and community pool around the corner.