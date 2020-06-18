All apartments in Gateway
11541 Villa Grand #807
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

11541 Villa Grand #807

11541 Villa Grand · (239) 908-2136 ext. 4051
Location

11541 Villa Grand, Gateway, FL 33913

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 11541 Villa Grand #807 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
media room
Great 1/1 Condo for Annual Rental in Gateway - AVAILABLE May 25th. Live in desirable Gateway! Well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Spacious kitchen with tile flooring throughout the whole unit. Master offers a walk-in closet and there is a full size washer and dryer. GREAT amenities including a Clubhouse which hosts a kitchen, theater, multi-purpose area and business center! There is also a heated pool, indoor basketball court, putting green BBQ areas, and pet play area. All this and close to schools, shopping, dining, walking trails, Hammond Stadium, RSW Airport and JetBlue Park. First, last, security(3 months’ rent), credit/background required. One pet with approval (HOA does not allow the following dog breeds: Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, American Staffordshire terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Malamute, Siberian Husky, Cane Corso, Press de Canarion, Wolf-Dog Hybrid and German Shepherds.) No commercial vehicles allowed. Association can take up to 20 days to approve application.

Rental Office Application: $75/Adult
Security Deposit - One month's rent
Pet Deposit $250 (under 25 lbs.) $500 (over 25 lbs.) and with owner approval
Association Application: $100 (approval takes up to 20 days)

*Association fees subject to change without notice

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4420099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11541 Villa Grand #807 have any available units?
11541 Villa Grand #807 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11541 Villa Grand #807 have?
Some of 11541 Villa Grand #807's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11541 Villa Grand #807 currently offering any rent specials?
11541 Villa Grand #807 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11541 Villa Grand #807 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11541 Villa Grand #807 is pet friendly.
Does 11541 Villa Grand #807 offer parking?
No, 11541 Villa Grand #807 does not offer parking.
Does 11541 Villa Grand #807 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11541 Villa Grand #807 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11541 Villa Grand #807 have a pool?
Yes, 11541 Villa Grand #807 has a pool.
Does 11541 Villa Grand #807 have accessible units?
No, 11541 Villa Grand #807 does not have accessible units.
Does 11541 Villa Grand #807 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11541 Villa Grand #807 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11541 Villa Grand #807 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11541 Villa Grand #807 does not have units with air conditioning.
