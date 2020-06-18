11541 Villa Grand #807

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green pet friendly walk in closets pool basketball court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse pool putting green bbq/grill media room

Great 1/1 Condo for Annual Rental in Gateway - AVAILABLE May 25th. Live in desirable Gateway! Well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Spacious kitchen with tile flooring throughout the whole unit. Master offers a walk-in closet and there is a full size washer and dryer. GREAT amenities including a Clubhouse which hosts a kitchen, theater, multi-purpose area and business center! There is also a heated pool, indoor basketball court, putting green BBQ areas, and pet play area. All this and close to schools, shopping, dining, walking trails, Hammond Stadium, RSW Airport and JetBlue Park. First, last, security(3 months’ rent), credit/background required. One pet with approval (HOA does not allow the following dog breeds: Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, American Staffordshire terrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Malamute, Siberian Husky, Cane Corso, Press de Canarion, Wolf-Dog Hybrid and German Shepherds.) No commercial vehicles allowed. Association can take up to 20 days to approve application.



Rental Office Application: $75/Adult

Security Deposit - One month's rent

Pet Deposit $250 (under 25 lbs.) $500 (over 25 lbs.) and with owner approval

Association Application: $100 (approval takes up to 20 days)



*Association fees subject to change without notice



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4420099)