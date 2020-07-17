All apartments in Fruitland Park
Find more places like 1041 Atlantic Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruitland Park, FL
/
1041 Atlantic Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1041 Atlantic Ave

1041 Atlantic Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1041 Atlantic Avenue, Fruitland Park, FL 34731

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New Beautiful House Near The Villages - Property Id: 104263

Newer 2-Story House In a Quiet New neighborhood in Fruitland Park, FL - Only 4 Miles Away From The Villages.

The House Is Located Near All Major Highways and Minutes Away From All Shopping Areas.

This Newer Beautiful House Features Too Many Modernized Features such as: Granite Countertops in the Kitchen - Tile Throughout The Kitchen, Living & Dining Room and All Bathrooms. In addition, The House Allures 42 Inch Kitchen Cabinets, Appealing lighting fixtures, (including 4 brand new fans) Large Walking closets - Brand New Appliances Including Just Installed Dual Door Refrigerator - Tile Bathrooms and New Concept Large Walking Master Bathroom.

A Must See - Call Now - Priced To Rent Quick - Similar Homes In The Villages Rent from The Upper $2000.00 a Month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104263
Property Id 104263

(RLNE5868458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 Atlantic Ave have any available units?
1041 Atlantic Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruitland Park, FL.
What amenities does 1041 Atlantic Ave have?
Some of 1041 Atlantic Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 Atlantic Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1041 Atlantic Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 Atlantic Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1041 Atlantic Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1041 Atlantic Ave offer parking?
No, 1041 Atlantic Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1041 Atlantic Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1041 Atlantic Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 Atlantic Ave have a pool?
No, 1041 Atlantic Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1041 Atlantic Ave have accessible units?
No, 1041 Atlantic Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 Atlantic Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1041 Atlantic Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 Atlantic Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1041 Atlantic Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLLady Lake, FLLeesburg, FLThe Villages, FLWildwood, FLTavares, FLGroveland, FL
Eustis, FLMascotte, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLMount Dora, FLMinneola, FLApopka, FLInverness, FLSouth Apopka, FLHorizon West, FLCitrus Hills, FLWekiwa Springs, FLPine Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College