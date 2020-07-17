1041 Atlantic Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Brand New Beautiful House Near The Villages - Property Id: 104263



Newer 2-Story House In a Quiet New neighborhood in Fruitland Park, FL - Only 4 Miles Away From The Villages.



The House Is Located Near All Major Highways and Minutes Away From All Shopping Areas.



This Newer Beautiful House Features Too Many Modernized Features such as: Granite Countertops in the Kitchen - Tile Throughout The Kitchen, Living & Dining Room and All Bathrooms. In addition, The House Allures 42 Inch Kitchen Cabinets, Appealing lighting fixtures, (including 4 brand new fans) Large Walking closets - Brand New Appliances Including Just Installed Dual Door Refrigerator - Tile Bathrooms and New Concept Large Walking Master Bathroom.



A Must See - Call Now - Priced To Rent Quick - Similar Homes In The Villages Rent from The Upper $2000.00 a Month.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104263

(RLNE5868458)