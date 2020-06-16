All apartments in Freeport
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

62 Mozart Ln

62 Mozart Lane · (850) 835-4444
Location

62 Mozart Lane, Freeport, FL 32439

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 62 Mozart Ln · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
putting green
internet access
media room
tennis court
62 Mozart Ln Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Hammock Bay Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Hammock Bay.
Hammock Bay is a pedestrian-friendly development. There are network of sidewalks, nature trails, and bike paths. The Hammock Bay Town Square-lawn-style amphitheater is designed for entertainment. There is also a $12+ million, 60-acre Sports Park featuring a multitude of ball field/park amenities nearby. Recently the developer donated land for two schools to be built in Hammock Bay.

The Lake Club at Hammock Bay includes a 25 meter lap pool and a resort-style pool, lighted tennis courts, putting green, $250,000 playground, lighted basketball courts, meeting/functions facility, caterer's kitchen, and 6000 sq. ft. clubhouse with movie theatre. Adjacent to the Lake Club is the Fitness Club at Hammock Bay, a 4000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art fitness facility featuring Body Master Weight equipment and Life Fitness cardiovascular equipment w/flat screen TV’s. There is also the Bay Pavilion at Hammock Bay, located on 480 ft. of shoreline alongside the Choctawhatchee Bay.

Hammock Bay offers a pet park entitled Canine Commons at Hammock Bay. This pet park provides an outdoor doggy-washing station and drinking-bubblers. Hammock Bay is currently one of 600+ communities in the United States that features the most advanced fiber optics technology direct to homes through Centurylink's FTTP (Fiber To The Premise) program, providing capacity for the latest advances in phone, internet, and cable technology. Hammock Bay is located in a Community District Development to ensure the highest quality of infrastructure for years to come. We invite you to come take a tour of this exceptional home and experience first-hand the Hammock Bay "way of life!"

(RLNE1812264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Mozart Ln have any available units?
62 Mozart Ln has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 62 Mozart Ln have?
Some of 62 Mozart Ln's amenities include putting green, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Mozart Ln currently offering any rent specials?
62 Mozart Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Mozart Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 62 Mozart Ln is pet friendly.
Does 62 Mozart Ln offer parking?
No, 62 Mozart Ln does not offer parking.
Does 62 Mozart Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Mozart Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Mozart Ln have a pool?
Yes, 62 Mozart Ln has a pool.
Does 62 Mozart Ln have accessible units?
No, 62 Mozart Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Mozart Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 62 Mozart Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Mozart Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Mozart Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
