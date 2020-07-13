/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
24 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Freeport, FL
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
The Sanctuary at 331
24555 Highway 331, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
895 sqft
Choctawhatchee Bay and Padgett Park are easily accessible to residents of this community. Includes a kayak launching point, cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, private patios and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
160 Units Available
Latitude at Hammock Bay
205 Hammock Trl E, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1307 sqft
Introducing Latitude at Hammock Bay: an upscale collection of residences situated within the master-planned community of Hammock Bay in charming Freeport, Florida.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
62 Mozart Ln
62 Mozart Lane, Freeport, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2204 sqft
62 Mozart Ln Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Hammock Bay Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Hammock Bay. Hammock Bay is a pedestrian-friendly development. There are network of sidewalks, nature trails, and bike paths.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
246 N Sand Palm Road
246 N Sand Palm Rd, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1336 sqft
Newer Build! South Walton townhome only minutes to the white sand beaches of the Emerald Coast! Pets welcomed with owner approval and $400 non-refundable pet fee. No smoking in home.
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
791 Cornelia Street
791 Cornelia St, Freeport, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2785 sqft
OPEN HOUSE Saturday 6/27 12-2pm! Be the first to live in this brand new luxury property at the heart of Freeport's premier master planned community, Hammock Bay.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
279 N Sand Palm Rd
279 N Sand Palm Rd, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1336 sqft
279 N Sand Palm Rd - Sand Palm Rd N 279 Available 07/15/20 279 N Sand Palm Rd - "Country Living" opportunity provides a tranquil, relaxed lifestyle with the luxury of the beautiful white sandy beaches just up the road.
Results within 5 miles of Freeport
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3710 Highway 20 East
3710 State Highway 20 E, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
408 sqft
3D virtual tour! Enjoy privacy in your 1 bedroom Freeport cottage retreat with fenced yard, just a 15 min drive to the beaches of South Walton! - Take the 3D virtual tour here: https://www.insidemaps.
1 of 19
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
529 Tropical Way
529 Tropical Way, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1463 sqft
Available Now 3Bedroom 2 Bath in South Freeport - Freshly updated three bedroom, two bath available for lease. Close to the most beautiful Beaches with out the beach rental price.
Results within 10 miles of Freeport
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
31 Units Available
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,024
1332 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
149 Units Available
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,194
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,074
1271 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Live carefree every day. At Ariza Forest View, coming home feels like you're on vacation.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
10 Units Available
The Southern at Santa Rosa Beach
1285 J D Miller Rd, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1071 sqft
Brand New Apartments Coming Summer 2020. Welcome to The Southern Apartments. Every day is a modern getaway at The Southern, a brand new apartment community in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
77 Woodland Drive
77 Woodland Drive, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED! If you have been searching for a Santa Rosa Beach long term rental, look no further than to this beautiful 2BR/2BA home in Gulfview Heights.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
15 Beacon Way
15 Beacon Way, Miramar Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1729 sqft
Don't miss out living in a great location with a Community Pool. Well maintained 4 bed/2bath brick home with 2 car garage & nicely landscaped fenced backyard.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
597 Loblolly Bay Drive
597 Loblolly Bay Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2347 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22, 2020!!! Immaculate home that has recently had $90,000 in renovations. The open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
72 E. Kathy Lane
72 East Kathy Lane, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1791 sqft
Beautifully updated Lake Sharon home - Beautifully updated Lake Sharon home has all the bells & whistles anyone could want. This home features a grand open floor plan with 4 spacious bedrooms & 2 baths.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
92 Lynn Drive
92 Lynn Drive, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,652
1200 sqft
Charm and Character Commercial Building - Look closely at this most Inviting and Well - Defined space . This Commercial space has so much detail and architecture it provides a pleasant flow..
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
493 Cocobolo Dr.
493 Cocobolo Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1736 sqft
493 Cocobolo Dr. Available 08/01/20 New 3 Bedroom in Driftwood Estates - New construction, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Oakley Plan includes an Office, covered Patio and 2 car Garage.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
154 Edgewood Terrace
154 Edgewood Terrace, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Option to rent UNFURNISHED! 3D Virtual Tour! Beautifully updated & fully furnished 3 bedroom south of 98 and under 2 miles to the beach available NOW long term! - Please take the 3D Virtual Tour here: https://www.insidemaps.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2253 Crystal Cove Lane
2253 Crystal Cove Lane, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1716 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Condo in the Gated Community of Sandestin Beach & Golf Resort! - Remarkable views across Crystal lake! Sit back and relax on the oversized balcony.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
209 S ZANDER Way
209 South Zander Way, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Rare, PERIMETER lot, single-level home available at CSV! This well-kept home boasts 2br, 2bth, w/a screened back porch & 1 car garage. CORE-TEC wood flooring in bedrooms (NO CARPET THROUGHOUT) w/the main areas having 18'' porcelain tile. .
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1409 N County Hwy 393
1409 North County Highway 393, Walton County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
768 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage for rent in Santa Rosa Beach! Come home and enjoy every sweet Southern detail from the front porch swing to the beautiful scenic surroundings.
1 of 40
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
73 Christian Drive
73 Christian Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1535 sqft
Wonderfully kept end-unit town home in fabulous community available MAY 1ST. This 3br, 2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1544 N County Hwy 393
1544 North County Highway 393, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1483 sqft
Available NOW-Virtual tour! Granite, SS, carport & tile w/ newer bedroom flooring in lovely 3/2.5 Florida Cottage in Santa Rosa Bch-walk to Cessna Landing - Take a 3D virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
139 Flamingo Drive
139 Flamingo Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1694 sqft
This is a fabulously updated 3Bedroom/ 2bath, with a bonus room!! Located in Emerald walk on 30A at the end of a Cul-de-sac lot. The kitchen has a large breakfast bar, updated cabinets, counter tops, and LED lighting.