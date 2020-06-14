Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in Freeport, FL with garage

Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
The Sanctuary at 331
24555 Highway 331, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
895 sqft
Choctawhatchee Bay and Padgett Park are easily accessible to residents of this community. Includes a kayak launching point, cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, private patios and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
156 Units Available
Latitude at Hammock Bay
205 Hammock Trl E, Freeport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1307 sqft
Introducing Latitude at Hammock Bay: an upscale collection of residences situated within the master-planned community of Hammock Bay in charming Freeport, Florida.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
327 Fanny Ann Way
327 Fanny Ann Way, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1489 sqft
Brand New in Schooner Landing at Hammock Bay - New Construction Located in the Schooner Landing neighborhood, this home is walking distance to the Hammock Bay amenities center.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
55 Ettie Lee Lane
55 Ettie Lee Lane, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1707 sqft
55 Ettie Lee Lane Available 07/18/20 Walking Distance to the Pool in Hammock Bay! - ''The Alaqua'', built by Hammock Bay building company boasts fine finishes few homes in Hammock Bay offer.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 N Sand Palm Rd
27 North Sand Palm Drive, Freeport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1529 sqft
Freshly updated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse 1 Car Garage available 3/1 - Classic sophistication and design merge in this newly updated Garage unit at the Verandas at Freeport.
Results within 5 miles of Freeport

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
20383 US HIGHWAY 331 S
20383 US Route 331, Walton County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
5 Beds 2 Baths - House $2,800 20383 US-331, Freeport, FL 32439-4913, United States Beautiful split level home on 2 acres for immediate rental, located directly on Highway 331 less than half a mile over the bridge.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
270 Mallot Beach Dr
270 Mallott Beach Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1545 sqft
Great house in Freeport, quiet family friendly neighborhood conveniently located just off Hwy 331. Only a short drive to Destin beaches, Panama City Beach and the Ft Walton Airport. This well cared for 3 Bedroom 2 full bath has over 1550 Sq. Ft.
Results within 10 miles of Freeport
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
15 Units Available
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir, Miramar Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,269
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,004
1332 sqft
Fine apartments with granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes a health club, resort-style swimming pool and media room. Minutes from Dune Allen Beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:00am
$
219 Units Available
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1271 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Live carefree every day. At Ariza Forest View, coming home feels like you're on vacation.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
10 Units Available
The Southern at Santa Rosa Beach
1285 J D Miller Rd, Walton County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1071 sqft
Brand New Apartments Coming Summer 2020. Welcome to The Southern Apartments. Every day is a modern getaway at The Southern, a brand new apartment community in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
149 White Heron Drive
149 White Heron Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1694 sqft
Spacious updated house along 30a. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and farm sink. Large fenced in backyard has been re-sodded with new irrigation.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
72 Talon Court
72 Talon Court, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1588 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 72 Talon Court in Walton County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
84 Talon Court
84 Talon Court, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1588 sqft
This spacious three bedroom, two and half bath townhouse is ideally located between Sandestin and Highway 30A in South Walton, and is just a short walk away from the bay and a short drive from the beach.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
60 South Haven Circle
60 Southhaven Cir, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1649 sqft
Beautiful town home off Highway 98 next to the Shoppes of South Haven. Immaculate end unit just steps to the community pool featuring 3/3 town home with 1 car garage. Beautifully maintained and spacious with covered back porch area for sunsets.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
115 HATTON Court
115 Halton Court, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful, single-level home w/TWO-car garage in wonderful community. Located in the heart of SRB, this home is available the 1st week of July. This lovely home has 3br, 2bth w/a (2) car garage. Split open floor plan w/central kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
30 Corte Pino
30 Corte Pino, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1856 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome located just 3 miles from the beautiful beaches of 30-A. Master bedroom is located downstairs and has a large walk-in closet and full, private bath. Bedrooms and upstairs area are carpeted, the rest is tile.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
72 E. Kathy Lane
72 East Kathy Lane, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1613 sqft
72 E. Kathy Lane Available 06/24/20 Beautifully updated Lake Sharon home - Beautifully updated Lake Sharon home has all the bells & whistles anyone could want. This home features a grand open floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms & 2 baths.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
56 Loblolly Bay Drive
56 Loblolly Bay Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1920 sqft
56 Loblolly Bay Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home in Driftwood Estates - This gorgeous home features a split-bedroom, open floorpan with lots of flexible space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
117 Santa Barbara Ave
117 Santa Barbara Avenue, Walton County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3624 sqft
This newly renovated Victorian-style, three story home for sale! This one of a kind property sits on 1/2 acre, and is less than a mile from a local park and boat launch. Plenty of room for parking your cars and water crafts.

1 of 40

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
73 Christian Drive
73 Christian Drive, Walton County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1535 sqft
Wonderfully kept end-unit town home in fabulous community available MAY 1ST. This 3br, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Freeport, FL

Freeport apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

