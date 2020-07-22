Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

147 Apartments for rent in Fort Myers Shores, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Myers Shores apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area ...

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2842 Upcohall Ave
2842 Upcohall Ave, Fort Myers Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with ceramic tile throughout, full size washer/dryer connections, fenced back yard and attached 1 car carport. Tenant pays all utilities. Lawn care included in rent.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Myers Shores

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3010 Meandering WAY
3010 Meandering Way, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Beautiful furnished rental. 3/2 Condo located in Idlewild Development within the Verandah. Nice open floor plan, custom mirror, plantation shutters AND SLIDER TRANSPARENT SHUTTERS ON THE LANAI.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
11740 Bramble Cove DR
11740 Bramble Cove Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Beautiful Furnished home!! Owners have put much love into every detail. Charming and completely remodeled this 2/2 single family home is situated in the Bramble Cove Community within the Verandah. TURNKEY with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3240 Cottonwood BEND
3240 Cottonwood Bend, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE April 2020 THROUGH April 2021. For Snowbird renter or individual/family transitioning. Nicely decorated end unit with lake/pond view from the lanai. Lot's of living space and open floor plan. Lot's of natural light.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
2979 Amblewind DR
2979 Amblewind Dr, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
For Rent starting April 1st for off season renter transitioning (90 day minimum)or seasonal renter for 2020-2021 in season(looking for 4 month renter but may accept 90 days). Absolutely Gorgeous Brand New NEAL home in Verandah. Designer decorated.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT
3701 Pebblebrook Ridge Ct, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
FOR RENT Available January 1, 2021 and going forward. Looking for Snowbird renter or Annual renter who needs a FURNISHED/Turnkey property.THE MINIMUM NUMBER OF DAYS ACCEPTED IS 90 unless its for this November, December(2019)March 2020 or April 2020.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3760 Lakeview Isle CT
3760 Lake View Isle Ct, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Available for rent now through May 31, 2021. Absolutely lovely, fully furnished home. Perfect for Snowbirds, work transfers, or those building a new home. Beautifully decorated and maintained. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths, two car garage.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3210 Cottonwood BEND
3210 Cottonwood Bend, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Rental for off season and also for 2021 snowbird season. Currently Available starting in April. No Annual renter. Recently updated and decorated townhome. Perfect for Snowbirds, for a family or professional transitioning.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2360 South Olga Drive - 1
2360 South Olga Drive, Olga, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1876 sqft
Country Living in Olga! Acres of Cows. 3Bed/2Bath/1Car Garage 1,876 Sq Ft $1,550/month, discounted. Huge yard, large bedrooms, and an open floorpan. Huge kitchen ready for entertaining and plenty of space for a portable island or cafe table.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Myers Shores

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Buckingham
3713 Tallman St
3713 Tallman Street, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1860 sqft
Gorgeous Home! This is a must see home with 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 car garage, garage door opener, custom landscaping, alarm system, 6ft pvc privacy fence and much more!

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
4670 Lakeside Club BLVD
4670 Lakeside Club Boulevard, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Fully furnished! Available now for move in! 55+ older community. 4670 Lakeside Club Blvd #4 in Pine Ridge, Fort Myers. $1295 per month + $1295 Security Deposit to move in. Tenants pay electric & water. Wood laminate & carpet & tile flooring.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
4369 Cypress LN
4369 Cypress Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful views from this River Front Rental!! The home sits on almost 2 acres along the Caloosahatchee River and features 2 Bed 2 Bath with Den/Office located in East Fort Myers only minutes to downtown Ft Myers River District.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3617 E Hampton CIR
3617 East Hampton Cir, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently built home in Hampton Lakes. Quiet community, great for families of all sizes and interests. Located in Alva just east of Buckingham Rd, ten minutes from I-75.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
18925 S River RD
18925 South River Road, Alva, FL
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
River House Retreat is 10 acres in a country setting on the Caloosahatchee River in Alva, FL.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3851 River Point DR
3851 River Point Dr, Lee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
For Rent FURNISHED "TURNKEY" BEAUTIFUL. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, an open family room to the kitchen and a den/study.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
3214 65th Street West
3214 65th Street W, Lehigh Acres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1209 sqft
MOVE IN BY JULY 31 - RECEIVE FREE 1/2 MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE OR A FREE FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A 2+ YEAR LEASE! FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Welcome to Kairos Living, welcome

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
3312 56th Street West
3312 56th Street W, Lehigh Acres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1422 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
169 Vermont Avenue
169 Vermont Avenue, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1434 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 30

Last updated July 8 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
17884 Wayside Bend
17884 Wayside Bend, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Ready NOW at Babcock Ranch!! This waterfront luxury Villa is equipped with Smart Home Technology, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Den, laundry room, two car attached garage and screened in lanai overlooking the lake and Town Center.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Tice
4728 TICE ST
4728 Tice St, Tice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL TILE * MICROWAVE * REFRIGERATOR & STOVE * FIRST & LAST TO MOVE IN * NO FELONIES * NO PETS * A & J REALTY GROUP AS FOR LISA ALL TILE * MICROWAVE * REFRIGERATOR & STOVE * FIRST & LAST TO MOVE IN * NO FELONIES * NO PETS * A & J REALTY GROUP AS FOR
Results within 10 miles of Fort Myers Shores
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
$
39 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,214
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1268 sqft
Now Offering In-Person, Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours by Appointment! For a limited time, receive up to 8 weeks free! *See agent for details.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
$
41 Units Available
Forum
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1114 sqft
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
198 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,276
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fort Myers Shores, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fort Myers Shores apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

