66 Apartments for rent in Fort Myers Shores, FL with balconies

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
12619 3rd St
12619 Third Street, Fort Myers Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1015 sqft
Fort Myers Shores 3 bedroom 1 bath available now. Fenced yard. Screened patio. Requires first last and security. Pet Ok with approval. Tenants responsible for all utilities and lawn care. $1250 per month $3000 move in. one year lease.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Myers Shores

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11740 Bramble Cove DR
11740 Bramble Cove Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Beautiful Furnished home!! Owners have put much love into every detail. Charming and completely remodeled this 2/2 single family home is situated in the Bramble Cove Community within the Verandah. TURNKEY with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3760 Lakeview Isle CT
3760 Lake View Isle Ct, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Available for rent now through May 31, 2021. Absolutely lovely, fully furnished home. Perfect for Snowbirds, work transfers, or those building a new home. Beautifully decorated and maintained. 3 Bedroom, 2 full baths, two car garage.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13400 Whispering Oaks DR
13400 Whispering Oaks Dr, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Custom Home rental for snowbird season. COMES WITH A GOLF MEMBERSHIP. $7000/month. 4 MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL. This is a gorgeous custom built COURTYARD HOME, no expense spared.

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3210 Cottonwood BEND
3210 Cottonwood Bend, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Rental for off season and also for 2021 snowbird season. Currently Available starting in April. No Annual renter. Recently updated and decorated townhome. Perfect for Snowbirds, for a family or professional transitioning.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2979 Amblewind DR
2979 Amblewind Dr, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
For Rent starting April 1st for off season renter transitioning (90 day minimum)or seasonal renter for 2020-2021 in season(looking for 4 month renter but may accept 90 days). Absolutely Gorgeous Brand New NEAL home in Verandah. Designer decorated.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3701 Pebblebrook Ridge CT
3701 Pebblebrook Ridge Ct, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
FOR RENT Available January 1, 2021 and going forward. Looking for Snowbird renter or Annual renter who needs a FURNISHED/Turnkey property.THE MINIMUM NUMBER OF DAYS ACCEPTED IS 90 unless its for this November, December(2019)March 2020 or April 2020.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3240 Cottonwood BEND
3240 Cottonwood Bend, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE April 2020 THROUGH April 2021. For Snowbird renter or individual/family transitioning. Nicely decorated end unit with lake/pond view from the lanai. Lot's of living space and open floor plan. Lot's of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Myers Shores

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3851 River Point DR
3851 River Point Dr, Lee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
For Rent FURNISHED "TURNKEY" BEAUTIFUL. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, an open family room to the kitchen and a den/study.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Tice
4728 TICE ST
4728 Tice St, Tice, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL TILE * MICROWAVE * REFRIGERATOR & STOVE * FIRST & LAST TO MOVE IN * NO FELONIES * NO PETS * A & J REALTY GROUP AS FOR LISA ALL TILE * MICROWAVE * REFRIGERATOR & STOVE * FIRST & LAST TO MOVE IN * NO FELONIES * NO PETS * A & J REALTY GROUP AS FOR

1 of 17

Last updated May 4 at 07:21 PM
1 Unit Available
Tice
209 Avacado CT
209 Avocado Court, Tice, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Available now! Seasonal or Annual/Off-season rental located close to CALOOSAHATCHEE RIVER,SHOPPING CENTERS,RESTAURANTS, HISTORIC DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS AND I-75.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Myers Shores
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
48 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1348 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1114 sqft
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
$
42 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1268 sqft
Now Offering In-Person, Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours by Appointment! For a limited time, receive up to 8 weeks free! *See agent for details.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 06:37 PM
10 Units Available
Forum
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1396 sqft
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
204 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,293
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,377
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
$
39 Units Available
Forum
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 8 at 02:08 PM
6 Units Available
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1080 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Lexington Palms at the Forum offers centrally located apartments in Fort Myers, Florida.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hancock
Parkway North Apartments
8049 Stillwater Ct, North Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$919
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see convenience at its best! Parkway North is located off of Palm and Pondella, just minutes from the river, John Hancock Expressway, Edison Mall, shopping and dining. Parkway North Apartments is nestled away in the center of North Ft. Myers.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Metro Park
3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102
3616 Pine Oak Cir, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1447 sqft
ANNUAL Rental - This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with a 1 car garage features a fenced in patio, an open kitchen, a spacious living room, 3 bed and 2 bathrooms upstairs and 1/2 a bath downstairs, tile and carpet flooring.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Arborwood
11805 Five Waters CIR
11805 Five Waters Circle, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful Marina Bay Home. Two bedroom, Two bath plus den. Kitchen has granite and Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Paseo
11761 Adoncia WAY
11761 Andoncia Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
Luxury 2 BR/2B PASEO Condo near Beaches/Shopping/Airport (vacation rental - 30 days minimum - no annual rentals). Beautifully appointed second floor condo with balconies overlooking park and pond.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
West 1st Street
2090 W 1st ST
2090 West First Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1676 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Luxury Riverfront Living from this 16th floor High Point Place condominium. Featuring 2 bedrooms, den/office, beautiful hard wood floors through-out and 2 ½ bathrooms with over 2200 sq. ft of living area.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Heritage Palms
8073 Pacific Beach DR
8073 Pacific Beach Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
This fantastic Townhouse has it all in one of the areas newer & most affordable communities. Conveniently located close to supermarket, The Forum, I-75 & airport.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Fort Myers Shores, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fort Myers Shores renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

