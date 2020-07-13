/
apartments with pool
113 Apartments for rent in Fort Myers Beach, FL with pool
4331 Bay Beach LN
4331 Bay Beach Lane, Fort Myers Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
Fully Furnished Turnkey Condominium with views overlooking the Estero Back Bay and canals. Casa Marina is located about mid Island at Fort Myers Beach. This is a clean and open 2 bedroom and 2 bath home.
7300 Estero Blvd PH-1
7300 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
519 sqft
Penthouse on Fort Myers Beach!! - Property Id: 294632 Penthouse with White sand Beach & Back Bay Views! Beautiful white sand of Fort Myers Beach only steps away. Huge pool with shower and loungers for all tenants.
140 Estrellita DR
140 Estrellita Drive, Fort Myers Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Enjoy paradise when you book your stay at Salty Palms. Newly updated with all new baths, and kitchen. Stay up on the deck to dine under the stars, or relax by the heated pool on the extended pool area.
7390 Estero BLVD
7390 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1061 sqft
This lovely condo in Bermuda Dunes has been completely remodeled and decorated with a coastal style and offers spectacular beach and pool views! Immediately after walking through the front door, this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, condo feels like
135 Gulfview AVE
135 Gulfview Avenue, Fort Myers Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1963 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Spend your vacation at the beach! This beautifully renovated home situated across the street from the white sandy beach.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Myers Beach
909 Prescott Street
909 Prescott St, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
5400 sqft
FORT MYERS BEACH AREA Home Features: 5400 Sq Ft. of Panoramic Water Views 3 Bedroom * 3.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Myers Beach
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1211 sqft
Breezy lakefront apartments with hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and air conditioning. Community has hot tub, volleyball court, and dog park. 24-hour maintenance available. Just blocks from Caloosahatchee River.
$
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1390 sqft
Bay Breeze Apartments in Fort Myers, FL was created like a resort and so we offer many great amenities including a newly designed clubhouse, sparkling swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center, theater and game room, fully equipped kitchens, screened
11021 Gulf Reflections DR
11021 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE $3200 mo. or OFF SEASON $1550 MO. **NO PETS- NO SMOKING COMMUNITY --FURNISHED TURNKEY, QUEEN BEDS PLUS SLEEP SOFA, 4 TV W/ CABLE. Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.
11041 Gulf Reflections DR
11041 Gulf Reflections Dr, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
AVAILABLE OFF SEASON **NO PETS- NO SMOKING --FURNISHED TURNKEY,Just 3 miles to Fort Myers Beach & Sanibel. This is a spacious 2/2 floor-plan on the third floor WITH ELEVATOR. Eat-in kitchen & breakfast bar. Tiles floors with carpet in the bedrooms.
18247 Creekside Preserve LOOP
18247 Creekside Preserve Loop, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
New Home 2 spacious bedrooms + den, 2 baths, 1 car garage, Private Driveway.
3624 Stone WAY
3624 Stone Way, Estero, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE 2020! ! ! Updated and Beautifully furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath Villa style home in Fountain Lakes available on a short term rental basis.
15110 Ports Of Iona DR
15110 Ports of Iona Drive, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - Located within the gated community of Harbour Isles in south Fort Myers, this 2nd floor, 1282 sq. ft.
9810 Healthpark CIR
9810 Healthpark Circle, Lee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful Large Townhouse Apartment in a Gated Community close to Beaches, Wa-Ke-Hatchee Community Park, Lakes Park Library and Health Park Hospital. Nice open floor plan. Huge Master Suite with walk in closet and sitting/office area.
15655 Ocean Walk CIR
15655 Ocean Walk Circle, Iona, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 2 bedrooms 2 baths unit with beautiful waterfront lake view. Gated community with great amenities, heated pool, spa, clubhouse with pool and air hockey tables, gym, picnic areas with grills. Very close to Sanibel and Fort Myers Beach.
16751 Davis RD
16751 Davis Rd, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1, 2020-JANUARY 30, 2021!$5000 PER MONTH + 11.5% SALES TAX AND $175.00 DEPARTURE CLEANING FEE. nOT AVAILABLE AFTER THAT UNTIL APRIL 1, 2021.
16801 Sanibel Sunset CT
16801 Sanibel Sunset Court, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
This beautiful, newly redone 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom, 1st floor unit is Our Hidden Piece of Paradise! Located within walking distance of Sanibel Outlets and Bunche Beach and just a short drive from Ft. Myers Beach, Sanibel and Capitva Islands.
14356 Harbour Landings DR
14356 Harbour Landings Drive, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MARINA FRONT VIEWS from this furnished condo in Harbour Landings. Located on the second floor of living and recently renovated and updated with new furnishings, etc.
11090 Harbour Yacht CT
11090 Harbour Yacht Court, Iona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11090 Harbour Yacht CT in Iona. View photos, descriptions and more!
6089 Lake Front DR
6089 Lakefront Drive, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Escape the harsh winters to sunny Southwest Florida with this adorable 2 story townhome! This pet friendly property is located only a short distance from all local Fort Myers Beaches, and allows for a quiet setting with a private patio.
11751 Pasetto LN
11751 Pasetto Lane, Iona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nice 3 BDR condo in Majestic Palms - Royal Pointe. Great location close to Ft Myers & Sanibel beaches. Furniture is negotiable. Plenty of shopping, restaurants in the area. Nice community pool area with Barbecue grills available.
16033 Via Solera CIR
16033 Via Solera Circle, Lee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
Very Well Kept and Spacious 2 bedroom 2 and half baths townhome in the gated community of Sail Harbour. Basic Cable and Internet Included. Gated pool community that is near shopping, beaches, hospitals.
15081 Woodrich Bend CT
15081 Woodrich Bend Ct, Harlem Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
Located in South Fort Myers. Community offers basketball court, pool, 2 fishing piers, club house, 2 swimming pools, jacuzzi, BBQ/Picnic area to enjoy sunny Florida. Large pets are welcome. Low & easy move in cost.
