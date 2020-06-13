/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:15 PM
58 Furnished Apartments for rent in Florida Ridge, FL
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
14 Vista Palm Lane
14 Vista Palm Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
Updated and nicely furnished condo for a short or long term rental. Super clean, private laundry. Enjoy 4 swimming pools and beautiful local beaches. Community is nestled on a golf course.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
101 Spring Lake Drive #201
101 Spring Lake Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
900 sqft
55+ Beautiful 2/2 condo with water & golf views. - Enjoy watching the wildlife from your glassed in porch. Corner unit, nicely furnished. Walking distance to clubhouse with pool, tennis, bocci, billiards & shuffleboard. Great winter get away.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
66 Woodland Drive
66 Woodland Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
AVAILABLE FOR OFF-SEASON LEASE IN SUMMER & FALL 2020. FULLY FURNISHED. Great 1st floor condo in Vista Royale, a 55+ community.
1 of 23
Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
76 Royal Oak Drive
76 Royal Oak Drive, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Vista Royale Condo Association requires 30 day applicant approval. Active 55+ community!! 1st floor furnished condo, updated 2/2 “A” plan, great view of pond and golf fairway. Enjoy 4 heated pools, golf, tennis, clubhouses, activities and more.
Results within 1 mile of Florida Ridge
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
575 Tropic Lane N 3D
575 North Tropical Lane, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Furnished Offseason Rental close to everything - Lovely 2 BR townhome, nicely furnished and well equipped.Large bedrooms, king size beds. Peaceful environment with views of gardens,palms & sunsets. Private courtyard.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
23 Vista Gardens Trail
23 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
630 sqft
Available for 2021 Season beginning January 1st! Brand new floors and fully furnished rental in a 55+ Community with Resort Style Living at it's best! Charming first floor condo fully furnished 1/1 in Vista Gardens.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
245 16th Avenue
245 16th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Remodeled furnished short term rental w/ fenced yard! Pets welcome w/ approval & nonrefundable deposit.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
28 Vista Gardens Trail unit 204
28 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
Active adult community! - Second floor unit with beautiful view of Preserve. This community offers many amenities. Unit comes fully furnished, but negotiable if not needed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5637668)
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1821 Mooringline Drive
1821 Mooring Line Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Fully furnished 3 /2 penthouse located in prestigious ocean to river community-The Moorings. Renovated spacious interiors with beautiful large kitchen and screened porch offering serene views.
Results within 5 miles of Florida Ridge
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2504 57th Cir
2504 57th Circle, Vero Beach South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1140 sqft
2504 57th Cir Available 06/16/20 Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Annual partially furnished or Unfurnished rental, beautiful condo in desirable Palm Estates Available now.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5702 Place Lake Drive
5702 Place Lake Drive, Lakewood Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1744 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great home great area - Property Id: 275470 Nice fully furnished house with jacuzzi on back patio with beautiful lake view Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4200 N Hwy A1a 712
4200 Highway A1a, St. Lucie County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1053 sqft
- Oceanfront unit on the 7th floor with amazing ocean view. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, recent remodeled, granite counter tops Turnkey furnished - just move in and enjoy!! Private beach access, with walkway to the ocean.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4600 Highway A1a
4600 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully renovated spacious 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite, counters, tiled floors with two spacious patios. 2 furnished bedroom suites and one office suite that can be 3rd bedroom.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2015 15th Lane
2015 15th Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Utilities included...Relax around the pool at this “heart of Vero” home located within 10 minutes to the ocean, shopping, dining, parks, theatres, and golf. Turnkey furnished; tile floors thru out. Sorry, no smoking...small pet considered
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1550 S 42nd Circle
1550 S 42nd Cir, Gifford, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST. LAGUNA, 2nd floor condo, 2 beds, 2 baths with great lake view. What a cute, chic & tastefully furnished condo.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1841 E Sandpointe Lane
1841 East Sandpointe Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Charming house with coutyard pool. Beach access path is just steps away from this house. There is a two bedroom guest house. Beautifully furnished and tasteful! Owner would like to rent for Jan, Feb, and Mar - but will consider more months.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
664 Tulip Lane
664 Tulip Lane, Vero Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
FURNISHED. Available May 1, this large home is close to everything plus is on a canal with dock & pool! Come enjoy this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is the epitome of Florida living at it's best.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
928 Jasmine Lane
928 Jasmine Ln, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Beginning Mid April for off season furnished rental. One Block from the Ocean, Completely Renovated throughout, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms, Pet Friendly. Available for Season 2021
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1625 Aynsley Way
1625 Aynsley Way, West Vero Corridor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
OFF SEASON August to Nov only. Nice, well appointed furnished home available for short term summer / fall rental. Centrally located near Indian River Mall and dining.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
900 Jasmine Lane
900 Jasmine Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Enjoy Vacation living east of A1A. Walk to beach and restaurants. Heated pool, BBQ area and Bike parking. This is a great location close to Vero's best Beach. 1st floor unit next to the pool.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1350 White Heron Lane
1350 White Heron Lane, South Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3250 sqft
Seasonal Rental -4/3 HOME AVAILABLE NEAR OCEAN - BEAUTIFUL 4/3 FURNISHED POOL HOME JUST STEPS TO THE OCEAN IN GATED COMMUNITY, EAST OF A1A, FABULOUS POOL, FENCED YARD, UPDATED. LARGE WOOD BURNING FIRE PLACE. AVAILABLE SEASONALLY AT $7,500.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1845 Robalo Drive
1845 Robalo Drive, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Waterfront living only steps away from dining, shops and activities on Miracle Mile and a short drive to the beach.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
935 E Causeway Boulevard
935 East Causeway Boulevard, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
55+ Light, airy & spacious 4th floor condo w/small ocean view.Oversized living room & bedrooms have hurricane proof windows.MBR suite has closets galore.Louvered pocket doors close kitchen off from DR & LR.Breakfast nook & dining room.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
535 Honeysuckle Lane
535 Honeysuckle Lane, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
Available OFF SEASON ONLY! Furnished 2 Bed - 3 Bath - Sleeps 4 adults - meticulously maintained pool home perfectly located in central beach. New lush landscaping, beautiful hardwood floors, walk to Riverside Park and Theater!
