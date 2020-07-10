Apartment List
/
FL
/
florida ridge
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:28 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Florida Ridge, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Florida Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1315 20th Ave SW
1315 20th Ave Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1132 sqft
Single Family Home~2Bed/2Bath~Clean~Garage~Yard~Great Central Location! - New to the market, this cute as a button home has been freshly painted through out. Offering an open kitchen and living area with lots of natural light.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
831 Middleton Dr. SW
831 Middleton Drive Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1882 sqft
Vero Beach Rentals. Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Vero Beach Rent, LLC and Property Management Company - Vero Beach Homes For Rent. Available now, gorgeous! unfurnished annual rental, 2 story townhouse with lake front and view from covered patio.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2549 Stockbridge SW
2549 Stockbridge Square Southwest, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Bright and airy three bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome located in a gated community. First floor with living room , kitchen, kitchen nook and a half bath all tiled on first floor.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2573 Stockbridge
2573 Stockbridge Sq SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
BRADFORD PLACE- SOUTH VERO GATED COMMUNITY WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE ONE STORY TOWN HOME. LAKE AND PRESERVE VIEW WITH SCREENED PORCH. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS AND UPDATED APPLIANCES. **DOGS WELCOME WITH FEES AND RESTRICTIONS**

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1843 Grey Falcon Circle SW
1843 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Immaculate 3BR PLUS a loft & patio overlooking the lake! Newer stainless steel appliances. 2 level spacious home in a beautiful gated community with a pool, gym, tot-lot & more. 2 walk in closets in MBR. 2 story living room & a separate family room.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
165 E Forest Trail
165 East Forest Trail, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Cool off in the pool with a screen surround setting great for entertaining out doors with BBQ grill. Nice back yard to relax in. Plenty of room in this updated interior 3 Bedroom, 2 Full bath ranch style home.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
842 Langrove Avenue
842 Langrove Ave South West, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
BRADFORD PLACE 3/2 1/2, LARGE MASTER SUITE UPSTAIRS. GATED COMMUNITY WITH HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE, SIDEWALKS, PRESERVE. GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, DINING AND BEACHES. SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED WITH FEE - NO CATS

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1855 SW 17th Ave SW
1855 17th Ave SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Available now!!! Beautiful single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, Large kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, impact windows, 2 car garage. The property was built 2 years ago.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
305 N Grove Isle Circle
305 North Grove Isle Circle, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful 2/2 1st Floor unit in 55+ Community with a spectacular view of the lake from large enclosed back porch. Condo includes a Car port and small pet is acceptable 20lbs max.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2066 5th Court SE
2066 5th Court Southeast, Florida Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1815 sqft
Cable Included. Sleeps 6 pp Max

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1879 Grey Falcon Circle
1879 Grey Falcon Cir SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
VERY DESIRABLE FALCON TRACE. SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2646 12th Square SW
2646 12th Square SW, Florida Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE JULY 1st. Lakefront 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home for rent located just steps from the community pool in the gated community of Majestic Oaks. Brand new carpet, paint, appliances and more.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2589 Langrove Lane SW
2589 Langrove Lane SW, Florida Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Townhouse 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage; Vacant easy access. Priced to sell! interior freshly painted, new carpet and pad; tile floors in kitchen and baths.... deed restricted gated community with heated pool. All 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor.
Results within 1 mile of Florida Ridge

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2075 Bennington Ct SW
2075 Bennington Court SW, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3840 sqft
2075 Bennington Ct SW Available 08/01/20 Off Season Rental AUG-OCT 4 Bed, 5 Bath luxurious Single Family Home - Grandeur greets you when you enter through double glass doors to spectacular soaring ceilings in living and dining rooms, and Beautiful

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
411 N Key Lime Sq SW
411 N Ky, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2329 sqft
411 N Key Lime Sq SW Available 08/01/20 Spacious~Sunny~Community Amenities~Pool~Tennis~Fitness~3/Garage~Hurricane Shutters! - Live the Good life in this beautiful manicured community.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
865 10th Drive
865 10th Drive, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Available 8/1/20. Desirable culdesac location; Deed restricted manicured subdivision; lawn maintenance included.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
245 16th Avenue
245 16th Avenue, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Remodeled furnished short term rental w/ fenced yard! Pets welcome w/ approval & nonrefundable deposit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
900 White Tail Avenue SW
900 White Tail Ave SW, Indian River County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Lovely furnished home on a lake in an upscale small community. Professionally furnished with elegant ambiance. Pool with spa overlooking lake. Outdoor summer kitchen with large grill.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
504 10th Court
504 10th Court, Vero Beach South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MONTHLY RENTAL!!! This gorgeous 3BD/2.5BA home w/ den/office offers great spaces for entertaining, has screened in pool w/ fenced in backyard. 2 car garage plus plenty of additional parking.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1160 Driftwood Drive
1160 Driftwood Drive, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2140 sqft
Castaway Cove Wave Two beach side home. Large rooms with open family room leading out to the covered lanai and pool area! The pool area and pool are the sellers in this home. BBQ enthusiast will like the out door BBQ area!

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2193 Harwick Circle
2193 Harwick Circle Southwest, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Brand new construction with open floor plan and large gourmet kitchen. Energy efficient home in community with lots of amenities.

1 of 36

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
2174 Harwick Circle SW
2174 Harwick Circle Southwest, Indian River County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 Year old 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in a wonderful community with resort like amenities. This house will not last! Make an appointment to view.
Results within 5 miles of Florida Ridge

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
722 Broadway
722 Broadway, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Updated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car garage in - Desireable rental in Vero Country club area! Granite counters, Stainless steal appliances, unique wrap around breakfast bar.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1441 Ocean Drive209 209
1441 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
- BEAUTIFUL CONDO ACROSS FROM OCEAN.COMMUNITY POOL, BBQ AND BEACH ACCESS. COVERED PARKING. ALSO AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AT $2,200. (RLNE4696086)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Florida Ridge, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Florida Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Florida Ridge 1 BedroomsFlorida Ridge 2 BedroomsFlorida Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFlorida Ridge 3 BedroomsFlorida Ridge Apartments with Balcony
Florida Ridge Apartments with GarageFlorida Ridge Apartments with GymFlorida Ridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFlorida Ridge Apartments with ParkingFlorida Ridge Apartments with Pool
Florida Ridge Apartments with Washer-DryerFlorida Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsFlorida Ridge Furnished ApartmentsFlorida Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLJuno Beach, FL
Indialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLSatellite Beach, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FLPort Salerno, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FL
Merritt Island, FLNorth River Shores, FLCocoa Beach, FLHutchinson Island South, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLTequesta, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLRiver Park, FLVero Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology