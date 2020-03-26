All apartments in Ferry Pass
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:58 PM

9822 Utopia Dr

9822 Utopia Drive · (850) 816-2737
Location

9822 Utopia Drive, Ferry Pass, FL 32514

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Enjoy this newly constructed 3BD/ 3 BA, two story cottage. This cottage comes with large bedrooms each with ceiling fans, its own walk-in closet and private bathroom. The first floor of all cottages contain a kitchen, living room, and bath.
Downstairs living room is outfitted with a 60in flat screen TV, 9ft ceilings and wood style flooring. The kitchen area includes a beautiful island and stainless steel appliances with granite countertops throughout. Full size washer & dryer in each cottage. Enjoy relaxing out on spacious front porch. This home is less than a quarter mile from The University of West Florida, hospitals and shopping.
Landscaping, trash and pest control is included in rent. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home is pet friendly pending owner approval, and won't last long. Please call us at 850-453-5555 or check out our website at myHomeSpot.com to get pre-qualified. Available for 12 month leases.
** This home is still being built and will be completed just in time for the new semester.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9822 Utopia Dr have any available units?
9822 Utopia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ferry Pass, FL.
What amenities does 9822 Utopia Dr have?
Some of 9822 Utopia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9822 Utopia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9822 Utopia Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9822 Utopia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9822 Utopia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9822 Utopia Dr offer parking?
No, 9822 Utopia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9822 Utopia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9822 Utopia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9822 Utopia Dr have a pool?
No, 9822 Utopia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9822 Utopia Dr have accessible units?
No, 9822 Utopia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9822 Utopia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9822 Utopia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9822 Utopia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9822 Utopia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
