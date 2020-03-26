9822 Utopia Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Enjoy this newly constructed 3BD/ 3 BA, two story cottage. This cottage comes with large bedrooms each with ceiling fans, its own walk-in closet and private bathroom. The first floor of all cottages contain a kitchen, living room, and bath.

Downstairs living room is outfitted with a 60in flat screen TV, 9ft ceilings and wood style flooring. The kitchen area includes a beautiful island and stainless steel appliances with granite countertops throughout. Full size washer & dryer in each cottage. Enjoy relaxing out on spacious front porch. This home is less than a quarter mile from The University of West Florida, hospitals and shopping.

Landscaping, trash and pest control is included in rent. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home is pet friendly pending owner approval, and won't last long. Please call us at 850-453-5555 or check out our website at myHomeSpot.com to get pre-qualified. Available for 12 month leases.

** This home is still being built and will be completed just in time for the new semester.**