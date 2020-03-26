9618 SANDPIPER ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Two story home with over 1,000 sq.ft. located off 9 Mile Rd. near Davis Hwy. ~ Close to shopping, schools, restaurants and more! Partially fenced backyard with front of home parking only. Open floor plan with dining/living room combo. Half bath downstairs with tile in the bottom level and NEW carpet upstairs. 2 bedrooms upstairs with one full bathroom~ Total electric so no gas bill to worry about. Laundry room is located in storage closet off the screened porch. Sorry no pets per the owner. Home is vacant and ready for move in June 17, 2020!!