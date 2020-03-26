All apartments in Ferry Pass
Find more places like 9618 SANDPIPER ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ferry Pass, FL
/
9618 SANDPIPER ST
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:17 PM

9618 SANDPIPER ST

9618 Sandpiper Street · (850) 473-3983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ferry Pass
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9618 Sandpiper Street, Ferry Pass, FL 32514

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Two story home with over 1,000 sq.ft. located off 9 Mile Rd. near Davis Hwy. ~ Close to shopping, schools, restaurants and more! Partially fenced backyard with front of home parking only. Open floor plan with dining/living room combo. Half bath downstairs with tile in the bottom level and NEW carpet upstairs. 2 bedrooms upstairs with one full bathroom~ Total electric so no gas bill to worry about. Laundry room is located in storage closet off the screened porch. Sorry no pets per the owner. Home is vacant and ready for move in June 17, 2020!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9618 SANDPIPER ST have any available units?
9618 SANDPIPER ST has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9618 SANDPIPER ST have?
Some of 9618 SANDPIPER ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9618 SANDPIPER ST currently offering any rent specials?
9618 SANDPIPER ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9618 SANDPIPER ST pet-friendly?
No, 9618 SANDPIPER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferry Pass.
Does 9618 SANDPIPER ST offer parking?
Yes, 9618 SANDPIPER ST does offer parking.
Does 9618 SANDPIPER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9618 SANDPIPER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9618 SANDPIPER ST have a pool?
No, 9618 SANDPIPER ST does not have a pool.
Does 9618 SANDPIPER ST have accessible units?
No, 9618 SANDPIPER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 9618 SANDPIPER ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9618 SANDPIPER ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 9618 SANDPIPER ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 9618 SANDPIPER ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9618 SANDPIPER ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy
Ferry Pass, FL 32514
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln
Ferry Pass, FL 32514

Similar Pages

Ferry Pass 1 BedroomsFerry Pass 2 Bedrooms
Ferry Pass 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFerry Pass Apartments with Balcony
Ferry Pass Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL
Wright, FLBagdad, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of West FloridaBishop State Community College
University of South AlabamaSpring Hill College
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity