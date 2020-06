Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

HOME IS LOCATED ON 18TH FAIRWAY OF BEAUTIFUL SCENIC HILLS COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE. A LOT OF WORK HAS BEEN DONE ON THIS HOME. THERE IS A CLOSET IN MASTER BATH WITH SLIDING MIRROR DOORS PLUS A WALK IN CLOSET IN THE MASTER BEDROOM WITH SHELVING. DINING ROOM HAS A LARGE BOW WINDOW THAT MAKES THE ROOM BRIGHT AND LIGHT. THE FAMILY ROOM IS CONNECTED TO THE KITCHEN AND HAS A WONDERFUL FIREPLACE AND A WOOD BIN FOR STORING YOUR WOOD. THIS ROOM COULD ALSO BE THE DINING ROOM WITH THE DINING ROOM BEING A FORMAL LIVING ROOM OR READING AREA. THE GREAT ROOM IS LARGE AND OVERLOOKS THE GOLF COURSE. THERE IS A 1/2 BATH ON THE KITCHEN SIDE OF THE HOUSE. KITCHEN HAS PLENTY OF SPACE FOR FAMILY EATING. THE GAME ROOM HAS A FREESTANDING BAR. THE INTERIOR OF THE HOUSE HAS BEEN PAINTED A NEUTRAL COLOR. A SCENIC HILLS TRADITIONAL HOME. NO ROOMMATES.