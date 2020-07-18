392 MIRABELLE DR

Amenities

Newly Renovated Home located in the Ferry Pass area of Pensacola! ***INTERIOR FEATURES: New Tile Floors Throughout ~ Large Living Room with high ceiling and fireplace as well as built in shelving ~ Kitchen has new Cabinets, Granite Countertops and is fully equipped with a Breakfast Nook ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Spacious Master Bedroom and Bathroom - double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, Large walk-in closet ~ 2 more Bedrooms with additional Guest Bath ~ Backyard is fully-fenced and Lawn Maintenance included in the rent ~ Sprinkler system ~ Owner will allow up to 1 dog (35lbs or less) but NO CATS! ***Desirable location, top schools; about 5 min to I-10, 10 to UWF, 15 to Cordova Mall/Airport, 25-30 to NAS/Corry Station & 30 to Pensacola Beach/Perdido Key **** Please verify all features and dimensions prior to applying or placing a deposit on the home if there are specific items that are important to you *** All of our homes are in very good condition and clean – please give us an opportunity to show you excellent customer service!