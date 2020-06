Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking bbq/grill

Three-story Waterview home in Northeast Pensacola off fabulous Scenic Hwy (great 1/2 way point between both bases!) Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking tiled living room with fireplace. Gorgeous home boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen! Separate family room! Master Bedroom measures 19x13 and features a double-sided fireplace that can be enjoyed from Master bedroom and the jetted garden tub~ Storage under carport~ huge balcony to grill and entertain on. Pet-friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) This property does not have a yard as it sits on wetlands. Home is currently occupied and will be ready for move-in July 20, 2020! This property is also listed for sale and the owner will go with whatever happens first.