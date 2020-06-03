1822 TONI ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Just remodeled and awaiting new occupants! Cordova Mall / Sacred Heart area of Pensacola, 2 bedroom duplex has been completely made over from the ceilings to the floors. Beautiful new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel Samsung appliances (Range, Refrigerator, Micro-hood, Dishwasher), flooring, decorative tile countertops/backsplash. The bathroom has new lighting, flooring and vanity. All new interior doors, trim molding, light fixtures, painting, door knobs...... Home was recently rewired with new copper wiring. Laundry room off backside of home. Large backyard. Location is close to Pensacola State, both Malls, great restaurants and only minutes to downtown and Pensacola Beach.