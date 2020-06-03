All apartments in Ferry Pass
1822 TONI ST
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:29 AM

1822 TONI ST

1822 Toni Street · (850) 572-3522
Location

1822 Toni Street, Ferry Pass, FL 32504
Fontana

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Just remodeled and awaiting new occupants! Cordova Mall / Sacred Heart area of Pensacola, 2 bedroom duplex has been completely made over from the ceilings to the floors. Beautiful new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel Samsung appliances (Range, Refrigerator, Micro-hood, Dishwasher), flooring, decorative tile countertops/backsplash. The bathroom has new lighting, flooring and vanity. All new interior doors, trim molding, light fixtures, painting, door knobs...... Home was recently rewired with new copper wiring. Laundry room off backside of home. Large backyard. Location is close to Pensacola State, both Malls, great restaurants and only minutes to downtown and Pensacola Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 TONI ST have any available units?
1822 TONI ST has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1822 TONI ST have?
Some of 1822 TONI ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 TONI ST currently offering any rent specials?
1822 TONI ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 TONI ST pet-friendly?
No, 1822 TONI ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferry Pass.
Does 1822 TONI ST offer parking?
No, 1822 TONI ST does not offer parking.
Does 1822 TONI ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 TONI ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 TONI ST have a pool?
No, 1822 TONI ST does not have a pool.
Does 1822 TONI ST have accessible units?
No, 1822 TONI ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 TONI ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1822 TONI ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1822 TONI ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1822 TONI ST does not have units with air conditioning.
