10150 VIXEN PL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice golf course community Townhouse available in Northeast Pensacola off 9 Mile Rd- less than 5 minutes to UWF, hospitals and I-10. 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, two-story townhouse located in quiet, wooded community of Foxborough! ~ Walk to Scenic Hills Country Club and Golf Course~ Great floor plan with half bath downstairs and jack and jill style bath upstairs. Tiled foyer, with wood floors in living room. Kitchen overlooks living room which features a tiled fireplace and exits to backyard patio. Kitchen is equipped with stove, fridge, and dishwasher for your convenience. Very spacious bedrooms are upstairs ~ 2 closets in master bedroom ~ Trash is included in the rent but Tenant is responsible for the lawn care and all other utilities. Indoor laundry with washer and dryer included! Small fenced in backyard that features a storage shed and deck ~ Pets accepted upon owner approval and a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered). This home is occupied and will be ready for move in June 15, 2020!