All apartments in Ferry Pass
Find more places like 10150 VIXEN PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ferry Pass, FL
/
10150 VIXEN PL
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM

10150 VIXEN PL

10150 Vixen Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ferry Pass
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10150 Vixen Place, Ferry Pass, FL 32514
Foxborough

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice golf course community Townhouse available in Northeast Pensacola off 9 Mile Rd- less than 5 minutes to UWF, hospitals and I-10. 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, two-story townhouse located in quiet, wooded community of Foxborough! ~ Walk to Scenic Hills Country Club and Golf Course~ Great floor plan with half bath downstairs and jack and jill style bath upstairs. Tiled foyer, with wood floors in living room. Kitchen overlooks living room which features a tiled fireplace and exits to backyard patio. Kitchen is equipped with stove, fridge, and dishwasher for your convenience. Very spacious bedrooms are upstairs ~ 2 closets in master bedroom ~ Trash is included in the rent but Tenant is responsible for the lawn care and all other utilities. Indoor laundry with washer and dryer included! Small fenced in backyard that features a storage shed and deck ~ Pets accepted upon owner approval and a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered). This home is occupied and will be ready for move in June 15, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10150 VIXEN PL have any available units?
10150 VIXEN PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ferry Pass, FL.
What amenities does 10150 VIXEN PL have?
Some of 10150 VIXEN PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10150 VIXEN PL currently offering any rent specials?
10150 VIXEN PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10150 VIXEN PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 10150 VIXEN PL is pet friendly.
Does 10150 VIXEN PL offer parking?
No, 10150 VIXEN PL does not offer parking.
Does 10150 VIXEN PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10150 VIXEN PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10150 VIXEN PL have a pool?
No, 10150 VIXEN PL does not have a pool.
Does 10150 VIXEN PL have accessible units?
No, 10150 VIXEN PL does not have accessible units.
Does 10150 VIXEN PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10150 VIXEN PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 10150 VIXEN PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 10150 VIXEN PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park on the Square
9009 University Pkwy
Ferry Pass, FL 32514
Majestic Oaks
7840 Lilac Ln
Ferry Pass, FL 32514

Similar Pages

Ferry Pass 1 BedroomsFerry Pass 2 Bedrooms
Ferry Pass 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFerry Pass Apartments with Balcony
Ferry Pass Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALEnsley, FL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL
Wright, FLBagdad, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of West FloridaBishop State Community College
University of South AlabamaSpring Hill College
Pensacola State College