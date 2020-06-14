/
154 Furnished Apartments for rent in Feather Sound, FL
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chateau Bayonne
1 Unit Available
14820 Rue de Bayonne
14820 Rue Du Bayonne, Feather Sound, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1700 sqft
Super peaceful, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath fully furnished Penthouse Townhome condo. - Are you looking for a great place to spend some quiet time? This is a fabulous Penthouse condominium over-looking the Feather Sound golf club.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bordeaux Village
1 Unit Available
2473 Kingfisher LN #102I
2473 Kingfisher Lane, Feather Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1210 sqft
2473 Kingfisher LN #102I Available 07/10/20 Furnished 2br 2ba in Fabulous Feather Sound - Wow! do you want to live in probably one of the most convenient and beautiful neighborhoods in all of Pinellas County? Here is your chance! This is a very
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
18 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,391
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
36 Units Available
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,258
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1441 sqft
Upscale apartments with quartz or granite counters and double-door refrigerators. In-unit laundry makes apartment living more convenient. Kayak and bike storage provided. Gandy Boulevard location ensures a quick commute.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1151 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of community offerings, including a game room, playground and hot tub. Bike storage available. Within minutes of St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. By I-275.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
21 Units Available
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,130
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1231 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
3 Units Available
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished units with central air and patios/balconies. 24-hour maintenance. Tenants get access to a laundry center, pool, and courtyard on site. Close to the Highland Recreation Complex. Near shops and restaurants on E Bay Drive.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riviera Bay
1 Unit Available
280 79th Ave N
280 79th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1372 sqft
Seasonal Waterfront St. Petersburg - When we say Spectacular Furnished Waterfront Home, were not kidding. This luxury waterfront property is available for up to a 7 month lease term.
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6980 Ulmerton R
6980 Ulmerton Road, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1863 sqft
Great for 2 or 3 people Furnished - 800 Sq Ft 1 Month Minimum Next to Aventura & Sunny Isles Beach ( 5 minutes from the beach & Aventura Mall ) 2 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath Plenty of Parking Laundry room Available with Coins Great Management Well
Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
1 Unit Available
10200 Gandy Blvd N #915
10200 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Vantage Point Community is conveniently located right between St. Pete & Tampa. .. also near beaches, restaurants, & airport.
Last updated June 13 at 08:08pm
1 Unit Available
10265 Gandy Blvd N., #1414
10265 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1038 sqft
ATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Itopia Community is conveniently located right between St. Pete & Tampa near beaches, restaurants, & airport.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
East Bay
1 Unit Available
960 STARKEY ROAD
960 Starkey Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
CLICK & SEE NEW 3D VIRTUAL TOUR. High quality executive home in fabulous direct lakefront location. FURNISHED move-in ready - tropical décor & coastal furnished.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7100 ULMERTON ROAD
7100 Ulmerton Rd, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Ranchero Village Triple wide available for annual. INCLUDES Internet/wifi and cable 2 boxes. RESORT ACTIVE COMMUNITY. . Screened in florida room overlooks park like setting. It is laminate,hardwood and tile the only rug is in master bedroom.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2721 VIA MURANO
2721 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
770 sqft
Available FURNISHED only.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
123 4TH AVENUE S
123 4th Avenue South, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Cozy, comfortable and relaxing accommodations! Furnished 2/1, double lot for short or long term (flexible terms and rates). Extended-stay, job relocations, work assignments, or other transitions.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2732 VIA MURANO
2732 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury gated condominium community located on the waters of Tampa Bay in Clearwater, Florida. Resort lifestyle community. 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully furnished with balcony. This is an end unit cloest to the water. Water views. All new paint.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2724 VIA MURANO
2724 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1760 sqft
The Grand Venezia is a luxury resort style community located on Tampa Bay.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2747 VIA CAPRI
2747 Via Capri, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1110 sqft
Beautiful top floor unit overlooking Tampa Bay with views from both bedrooms (2 master suites), living room, bonus room & kitchen with new appliances! Fully furnished and ready for the perfect Tenant to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W
1428 Arrowhead Circle West, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
646 sqft
Furnished 1 bed/1 bath end unit with covered carport in the desired 55+ Mission Hills community.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2739 VIA CAPRI
2739 Via Capri, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1140 sqft
FURNISHED, 2 bedroom/2 bath condo located at the Grand Venezia at Baywatch. This condo features ceramic tile in the living/dining areas and carpeted bedrooms. Furnished with furniture, linens, kitchenware, tvs. Granite counter tops throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
20000 US HWY 19 N
20000 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
852 sqft
Right here waiting for you! This 55 plus community called South Gate is a hidden gem. Nestled in the middle of everything yet no one knows it is here. This two bed 1.5 bath home is located walking distance to the heated community pool.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cove Cay
1 Unit Available
3200 COVE CAY DRIVE
3200 Cove Cay Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1208 sqft
Enjoy your morning coffee or tea on the peaceful balcony with golf course/water view. Fully furnished (turnkey), spacious two bedroom, two bath unit on the 5th floor of this highly sought after Cove Cay condo.
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
1 Unit Available
10263 Gandy Boulevard North - 0, #1206
10263 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1028 sqft
Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in Itopia Private Residence in St.
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2717 E VIA CIPRIANI
2717 Via Cipriani, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This waterfront 2-story townhome floor plan with attached 2-car garage features a first and second floor master bedroom with luxurious bath featuring Roman tubs and separate shower.
