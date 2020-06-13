9018 BOWMAN AVE

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick duplex located in NW Pensacola off 9 Mile Rd. 1000 sq.ft. with two designated parking spaces out front. Beautiful wood vinyl flooring throughout the entire house. That's right no CARPET so the home is very ENERGY EFFICIENT !! Water, sewer, trash and lawn care are included in the rent. Open floor plan ~ Eat in kitchen with plenty of storage space, granite counter tops, stove and fridge. Total electric so no gas bill to worry about. Large unfenced backyard with open patio. Pet friendly home upon owner approval and a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered). Home is occupied and will be ready for move in June 19, 2020!