All apartments in Ensley
Find more places like 9018 BOWMAN AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ensley, FL
/
9018 BOWMAN AVE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:22 PM

9018 BOWMAN AVE

9018 Bowman Avenue · (850) 473-3983
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ensley
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9018 Bowman Avenue, Ensley, FL 32534

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick duplex located in NW Pensacola off 9 Mile Rd. 1000 sq.ft. with two designated parking spaces out front. Beautiful wood vinyl flooring throughout the entire house. That's right no CARPET so the home is very ENERGY EFFICIENT !! Water, sewer, trash and lawn care are included in the rent. Open floor plan ~ Eat in kitchen with plenty of storage space, granite counter tops, stove and fridge. Total electric so no gas bill to worry about. Large unfenced backyard with open patio. Pet friendly home upon owner approval and a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered). Home is occupied and will be ready for move in June 19, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9018 BOWMAN AVE have any available units?
9018 BOWMAN AVE has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9018 BOWMAN AVE have?
Some of 9018 BOWMAN AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9018 BOWMAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
9018 BOWMAN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9018 BOWMAN AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9018 BOWMAN AVE is pet friendly.
Does 9018 BOWMAN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 9018 BOWMAN AVE does offer parking.
Does 9018 BOWMAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9018 BOWMAN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9018 BOWMAN AVE have a pool?
No, 9018 BOWMAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 9018 BOWMAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 9018 BOWMAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9018 BOWMAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9018 BOWMAN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9018 BOWMAN AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9018 BOWMAN AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9018 BOWMAN AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Apartments
8800 Pine Forest Rd
Ensley, FL 32534

Similar Pages

Ensley 1 BedroomsEnsley 2 Bedrooms
Ensley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEnsley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ensley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALPensacola, FLDaphne, ALDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFairhope, ALFoley, ALGulf Shores, AL
Spanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL
Wright, FLBagdad, FLGonzalez, FLNiceville, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FLMyrtle Grove, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity