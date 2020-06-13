8009 Beaver Cir

Amenities

recently renovated accessible

Coming soon! - COMING SOON! Great 3 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Pensacola FL conveniently located close to Interstate 10, shopping and more! This home features a New Roof and much much more to come! Updated photos to come!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



