1438 KEYLAN CV

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house is located in the heart of North Pensacola. Spanning over 1,650 SF this newer built residence is located off 9 Mile Rd. and has everything a dream home has to offer! With this house being built in 2013, it will feel like you are the first ones to step foot into this modern home. Open floor plan with kitchen looking over the living room and dining area. Kitchen is exquisite with cherry wood cabinets and upgraded appliances. Master Suite features walk in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Fully fenced backyard with covered patio! Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) Inside laundry with washer and dryer included. This home is located minutes from Navy Federal and the interstate that takes you to one of the most prestigious beaches in the panhandle area. Home is currently occupied and will be available for move in July 14, 2020!