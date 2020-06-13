All apartments in Ensley
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:20 AM

1438 KEYLAN CV

1438 Keylan Cove · (850) 473-3983
Location

1438 Keylan Cove, Ensley, FL 32534
Keylan Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath house is located in the heart of North Pensacola. Spanning over 1,650 SF this newer built residence is located off 9 Mile Rd. and has everything a dream home has to offer! With this house being built in 2013, it will feel like you are the first ones to step foot into this modern home. Open floor plan with kitchen looking over the living room and dining area. Kitchen is exquisite with cherry wood cabinets and upgraded appliances. Master Suite features walk in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Fully fenced backyard with covered patio! Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.) Inside laundry with washer and dryer included. This home is located minutes from Navy Federal and the interstate that takes you to one of the most prestigious beaches in the panhandle area. Home is currently occupied and will be available for move in July 14, 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 KEYLAN CV have any available units?
1438 KEYLAN CV has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1438 KEYLAN CV have?
Some of 1438 KEYLAN CV's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 KEYLAN CV currently offering any rent specials?
1438 KEYLAN CV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 KEYLAN CV pet-friendly?
Yes, 1438 KEYLAN CV is pet friendly.
Does 1438 KEYLAN CV offer parking?
Yes, 1438 KEYLAN CV does offer parking.
Does 1438 KEYLAN CV have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1438 KEYLAN CV offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 KEYLAN CV have a pool?
No, 1438 KEYLAN CV does not have a pool.
Does 1438 KEYLAN CV have accessible units?
No, 1438 KEYLAN CV does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 KEYLAN CV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1438 KEYLAN CV has units with dishwashers.
Does 1438 KEYLAN CV have units with air conditioning?
No, 1438 KEYLAN CV does not have units with air conditioning.
