/
/
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 PM
47 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Dunedin, FL
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
5 Units Available
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$957
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1005 sqft
This charming community has many amenities including a footbridge over the lake and screened-in lanais. Homes offer spacious interiors with ample storage space and open floor plans.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
800 MAIN STREET
800 Main St, Dunedin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
975 sqft
Furnished. Quiet 55+ Community. No Pets. Washer/Dryer in the Unit. New Hardwood Floors, New Kitchen Cabinets, New Bathroom Vanity. Community Pool and Shuffleboard. Annual Rental Rate $900/month. Summer/Fall Rental Rate $800/month.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2920 Bayshore Blvd 48
2920 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Beach rental park model short term or 6 months - Property Id: 304708 1 bedroom 1 bath park with fireplace and patio located in nice resort 1/8 mi to kayak, 3 mi to Honeymoon Island beaches, 25 minutes to Clearwater beach.
Results within 1 mile of Dunedin
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
16 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Greenbriar
2003 Greenbriar Blvd Unit# 14
2003 Greenbriar Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Greenbriar Condo - 55 + Community - What’s not to love about this cute Greenbriar condo? This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is as clean as a whistle. The condo is located in 55+ Greenbriar neighborhood of Countryside.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
1142 Sunset Point Rd Unit #B18
1142 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
644 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom apartment is half a block from the Pinellas Trail and a half mile to the intercoastal beach! The home features tile in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Community has pool and laundry room.
Results within 5 miles of Dunedin
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
9 Units Available
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$953
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
925 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$780
377 sqft
1 Bedroom
$838
530 sqft
Prospect Towers strategic location within Downtown Clearwater offers residents an unmatched quality of life. Rated as both "Very Walkable" and "Very Bikeable" by WalkScore.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
24 Units Available
The Palms at Countryside Apartments
25350 US-19 North, Clearwater, FL
Studio
$802
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$907
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
860 sqft
The Palms at Countryside Apartments located in Clearwater, Florida is your next place to call home! Offering a variety of studio, 1, 2, & 3 bedroom floor plans, The Palms has everything you need for a life of ease & comfort.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
13 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
1 Unit Available
Lindru Gardens
711 S Lincoln Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
720 sqft
Lindru Gardens is located just minutes away from Clearwater Beaches, shopping, dining, and entertainment. The community features one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$964
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
On Top of the World
2454 AUSTRALIA WAY E
2454 Australia Way East, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
WOW PRICE DROP -Light & Bright-55+ Gated community, central location. Two bedroom and two bathrooms, unfurnished. END UNIT-EXTRA WINDOWS, LIGHT AND BRIGHT. Water, sewer and trash included and local t.v. included in rent.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
367 S MCMULLEN BOOTH ROAD
367 S Mcmullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
747 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! EASY ACCESS TO TAMPA & ST. PETE! This Newly renovated, almost 750 square feet condo has been all newly repainted and all new vinyl flooring throughout for easy maintenance! 1 very large bedroom with two windows and good size closet.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest Villas
24862 US HIGHWAY 19 N
24862 US Route 19, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
640 sqft
Lots of storage in this popular Hillcrest Villas spacious one bedroom / one bath unit with an updated kitchen. This unit is tiled throughout with neutral carpet in the bedroom. Huge screened porch across the back of the unit.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
2700 NEBRASKA AVENUE
2700 Nebraska Avenue, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 7th - Light and bright 2nd-floor corner unit at "The Landings" just off US 19 and Nebraska, walking distance to shopping, restaurants, bus line. Well maintained unit with neutral ceramic tile throughout, the bedroom is carpeted.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1235 S HIGHLAND AVE 305-1
1235 South Highland Avenue, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1235 S HIGHLAND AVE 305-1 Available 10/01/20 Listing Agent: Marlana Alvarez 864-321-2865 marlanaalvarezsells@gmail.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1230 S Missouri Ave Unit 707
1230 South Missouri Avenue, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
Call Thomas Gaspari 727-642-3678 for more info in this 2nd floor 1 bedroom condo. Community center,Community pool.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Crystal Lake
3380 CRYSTAL COURT E
3380 Crystal Court East, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
690 sqft
Great Area, close to shopping, John Chestnut Park, YMCA and a Golf Course. Short drive to shopping and more.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
200 N BETTY LANE
200 North Betty Lane, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
875 sqft
Spacious and affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bath in the heart of Clearwater. This 1st floor unit has a lovely view of the Clearwater Country Club Golf Course and a short drive to watch the sunsets on the beach.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1257 Drew Street
1257 Drew Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
670 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Clearwater. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, hardwood floors, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: cable, heat and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 19th 2020.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
3656 MERIDEN AVENUE
3656 Meriden Avenue, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$910
975 sqft
*DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS STILL IN HOME* AVAILABLE 7/1/2020 THIS APARTMENT IS IN A TRIPLEX 3656 Meriden Ave Apt A Oldsmar, FL 34677 Living Room 2 Bedrooms 1.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Shangri-La
250 ROSERY ROAD NW
250 Rosery Road Northwest, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
830 sqft
Recently updated, one bedroom, one and a half bath. Large bedroom with walk in closet. Half bath is in Florida Room. Recreation, heated pool. Walk to banking, groceries, restaurants, busses, etc. No pets. 55+ community.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
546 Woodlawn St
546 Woodlawn Street, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
540 sqft
546 Woodlawn St Available 08/01/20 Cute 2bdrm/1bath cottage for rent $995 ** No Section 8 ** Ready Now!! - 546 Woodlawn St, Clearwater $995.00/month $995.00/Security Deposit $39.
Similar Pages
Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDunedin 3 BedroomsDunedin Accessible ApartmentsDunedin Apartments under $1,000
Dunedin Apartments with BalconyDunedin Apartments with GarageDunedin Apartments with GymDunedin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL