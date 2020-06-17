The Palms of Destin

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse elevator gym game room parking pool pool table shuffle board garage hot tub internet access tennis court

READ DESCRIPTION before inquire



****UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE August 2020 to February 2021.



This 2 bedroom, 2 bath It is offered Furnished. This condo has 1 king bed and 1 junior suite. The unit comes with many of the amenities offered at The Palms. All utilities included, electric, water, cable and internet. The amenities include an expansive lagoon pool, a children's pool, spas, restaurant and lounge with covered outdoor seating, a luxury spa, fitness/cardio center, lighted tennis courts, clubhouse, billiards and game room, shuffleboard and bocce ball. No Pets allowed



Unit will be available starting May 1 2020. Short term available 6 months September to February.



No Pets Allowed



