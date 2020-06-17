All apartments in Destin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

The Palms of Destin

4203 Indian Bayou Trail · (239) 293-4389
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4203 Indian Bayou Trail, Destin, FL 32541

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit The Palms of Destin · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
READ DESCRIPTION before inquire

****UNIT WILL BE AVAILABLE August 2020 to February 2021.

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath It is offered Furnished. This condo has 1 king bed and 1 junior suite. The unit comes with many of the amenities offered at The Palms. All utilities included, electric, water, cable and internet. The amenities include an expansive lagoon pool, a children's pool, spas, restaurant and lounge with covered outdoor seating, a luxury spa, fitness/cardio center, lighted tennis courts, clubhouse, billiards and game room, shuffleboard and bocce ball. No Pets allowed

Unit will be available starting May 1 2020. Short term available 6 months September to February.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4514939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Palms of Destin have any available units?
The Palms of Destin has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Palms of Destin have?
Some of The Palms of Destin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Palms of Destin currently offering any rent specials?
The Palms of Destin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Palms of Destin pet-friendly?
No, The Palms of Destin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Destin.
Does The Palms of Destin offer parking?
Yes, The Palms of Destin does offer parking.
Does The Palms of Destin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Palms of Destin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Palms of Destin have a pool?
Yes, The Palms of Destin has a pool.
Does The Palms of Destin have accessible units?
No, The Palms of Destin does not have accessible units.
Does The Palms of Destin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Palms of Destin has units with dishwashers.
Does The Palms of Destin have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Palms of Destin has units with air conditioning.
