995 Airport Rd. #25

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Luxury Three Bedroom in the Heart of Destin- close to beaches, shopping, and food. It is beautifully appointed with upgraded wood cabinetry, granite throughout, and stainless appliances. The Master en-suite boasts a spa experience bath with a luxurious granite and tile walk-in shower, and separate granite surround garden tub. The bedroom sized walk-in closet is customized and sure to impress the most discriminating fashionista. This home is energy star rated with two Carrier ACs for selective comfort on both levels. Amenities include a community club house, swimming pool, lawn maintenance, irrigation, entry gates, street lighting, and trash services. This fabulous home will be a sanctuary to enjoy all year round.