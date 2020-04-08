All apartments in Destin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:32 PM

995 Airport Rd. #25

995 Airport Road · (850) 375-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

995 Airport Road, Destin, FL 32541

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Luxury Three Bedroom in the Heart of Destin- close to beaches, shopping, and food. It is beautifully appointed with upgraded wood cabinetry, granite throughout, and stainless appliances. The Master en-suite boasts a spa experience bath with a luxurious granite and tile walk-in shower, and separate granite surround garden tub. The bedroom sized walk-in closet is customized and sure to impress the most discriminating fashionista. This home is energy star rated with two Carrier ACs for selective comfort on both levels. Amenities include a community club house, swimming pool, lawn maintenance, irrigation, entry gates, street lighting, and trash services. This fabulous home will be a sanctuary to enjoy all year round.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 995 Airport Rd. #25 have any available units?
995 Airport Rd. #25 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 995 Airport Rd. #25 have?
Some of 995 Airport Rd. #25's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 995 Airport Rd. #25 currently offering any rent specials?
995 Airport Rd. #25 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 Airport Rd. #25 pet-friendly?
No, 995 Airport Rd. #25 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Destin.
Does 995 Airport Rd. #25 offer parking?
Yes, 995 Airport Rd. #25 does offer parking.
Does 995 Airport Rd. #25 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 995 Airport Rd. #25 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 Airport Rd. #25 have a pool?
Yes, 995 Airport Rd. #25 has a pool.
Does 995 Airport Rd. #25 have accessible units?
No, 995 Airport Rd. #25 does not have accessible units.
Does 995 Airport Rd. #25 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 995 Airport Rd. #25 has units with dishwashers.
Does 995 Airport Rd. #25 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 995 Airport Rd. #25 has units with air conditioning.
