Home
/
Destin, FL
/
3822 Indigo Circle
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:35 PM

3822 Indigo Circle

3822 Indigo Circle
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3822 Indigo Circle, Destin, FL 32541

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2027 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Executive Home in the heart of Destin! This home boasts a NEW custom kitchen complete with custom cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash. The kitchen is divided from the living room by a breakfast bar which means you can always be in the middle of the action when entertaining! The back has a large screened porch with doors that open both from the living room and the master bedroom. The master bath features a double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. The back yard is very large and fenced for privacy. There is no carpet in the house, all flooring is tile or hardwood. No smoking. Call for an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3822 Indigo Circle have any available units?
3822 Indigo Circle has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3822 Indigo Circle have?
Some of 3822 Indigo Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3822 Indigo Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3822 Indigo Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 Indigo Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3822 Indigo Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Destin.
Does 3822 Indigo Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3822 Indigo Circle does offer parking.
Does 3822 Indigo Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3822 Indigo Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 Indigo Circle have a pool?
No, 3822 Indigo Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3822 Indigo Circle have accessible units?
No, 3822 Indigo Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 Indigo Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3822 Indigo Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3822 Indigo Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3822 Indigo Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
