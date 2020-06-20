3822 Indigo Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Executive Home in the heart of Destin! This home boasts a NEW custom kitchen complete with custom cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops and tile backsplash. The kitchen is divided from the living room by a breakfast bar which means you can always be in the middle of the action when entertaining! The back has a large screened porch with doors that open both from the living room and the master bedroom. The master bath features a double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. The back yard is very large and fenced for privacy. There is no carpet in the house, all flooring is tile or hardwood. No smoking. Call for an appointment today!