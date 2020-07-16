All apartments in Destin
Find more places like 36 E Country Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Destin, FL
/
36 E Country Club Drive
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

36 E Country Club Drive

36 Country Club Dr E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Destin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

36 Country Club Dr E, Destin, FL 32541
Indian Bayou

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This recently updated large brick home is located in the wonderful neighborhood of Indian Bayou. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including one half bath. Walk in and enjoy the open floor plan including a large living room, formal dining room, and vast kitchen. The master bedroom has a great walk in closet and doors leading to the backyard. The master bathroom offers a walk in shower, whirlpool tub, double vanity and a mounted TV. Walking into the huge backyard you will love diving into the private in ground pool or sitting around the bonfire on the patio. This location offers great convenience to shopping, dining and the wonderful beaches. Pet negotiable to small pets with a $400 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Pool service is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 E Country Club Drive have any available units?
36 E Country Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Destin, FL.
What amenities does 36 E Country Club Drive have?
Some of 36 E Country Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 E Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
36 E Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 E Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 E Country Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 36 E Country Club Drive offer parking?
No, 36 E Country Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 36 E Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 E Country Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 E Country Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 36 E Country Club Drive has a pool.
Does 36 E Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 36 E Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 36 E Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 E Country Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 E Country Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 E Country Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr
Destin, FL 32541
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W
Destin, FL 32541
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W
Destin, FL 32541
Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd
Destin, FL 32541
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd
Destin, FL 32541

Similar Pages

Destin 1 BedroomsDestin 2 Bedrooms
Destin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDestin Apartments with Gyms
Destin Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLCrestview, FLEnsley, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FLMiramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLWest Pensacola, FL
Wright, FLLower Grand Lagoon, FLMilton, FLNiceville, FLPace, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FLWarrington, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Destin

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College