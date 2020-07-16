36 E Country Club Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This recently updated large brick home is located in the wonderful neighborhood of Indian Bayou. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including one half bath. Walk in and enjoy the open floor plan including a large living room, formal dining room, and vast kitchen. The master bedroom has a great walk in closet and doors leading to the backyard. The master bathroom offers a walk in shower, whirlpool tub, double vanity and a mounted TV. Walking into the huge backyard you will love diving into the private in ground pool or sitting around the bonfire on the patio. This location offers great convenience to shopping, dining and the wonderful beaches. Pet negotiable to small pets with a $400 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Pool service is included.