Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

326 Sailfish Circle

326 Sailfish Circle · (850) 726-0831
Location

326 Sailfish Circle, Destin, FL 32541

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 326 Sailfish Circle · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1349 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
326 Sailfish Circle Available 08/01/20 326 Sailfish - 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan brick home in a quiet subdivision in the heart of Destin. This home features 18-inch tile flooring diagonally throughout, a large screened patio with a Garden Leisure hot tub, vaulted ceilings, 2-car garage, fireplace, storage shed, partially floored attic above garage with pull-down stairs, Hurricane shutters on all doors and windows. The house is mere minutes from the Harbor and not much further from Destin Commons or the Beach.

(RLNE5855889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Sailfish Circle have any available units?
326 Sailfish Circle has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 326 Sailfish Circle have?
Some of 326 Sailfish Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Sailfish Circle currently offering any rent specials?
326 Sailfish Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Sailfish Circle pet-friendly?
No, 326 Sailfish Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Destin.
Does 326 Sailfish Circle offer parking?
Yes, 326 Sailfish Circle does offer parking.
Does 326 Sailfish Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 Sailfish Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Sailfish Circle have a pool?
No, 326 Sailfish Circle does not have a pool.
Does 326 Sailfish Circle have accessible units?
No, 326 Sailfish Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Sailfish Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 Sailfish Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 Sailfish Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 Sailfish Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
