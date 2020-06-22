Amenities

326 Sailfish Circle Available 08/01/20 326 Sailfish - 3 bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan brick home in a quiet subdivision in the heart of Destin. This home features 18-inch tile flooring diagonally throughout, a large screened patio with a Garden Leisure hot tub, vaulted ceilings, 2-car garage, fireplace, storage shed, partially floored attic above garage with pull-down stairs, Hurricane shutters on all doors and windows. The house is mere minutes from the Harbor and not much further from Destin Commons or the Beach.



