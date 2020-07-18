14664 Summer Rose WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel pool carpet

Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,942sq.ft. townhome located in Summerlin Place! This unfurnished unit features all stainless steel kitchen appliances, dark wooden cabinets, full size washer and dryer, tile throughout the bottom floor and bathrooms, carpet throughout the bedrooms, walk in shower in

the master, plenty of closet/storage space, brick paved driveway, single car garage & screened lanai. Within walking distance to the community pool and around the corner from Lakes Park. Trash removal included. Pet possible with Owner approval & nonrefundable Pet Deposit. No smoking permitted.



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that

properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.