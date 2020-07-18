All apartments in Cypress Lake
14664 Summer Rose WAY
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

14664 Summer Rose WAY

14664 Summer Rose Way · (239) 482-8040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14664 Summer Rose Way, Cypress Lake, FL 33919

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Annual Rental in Fort Myers - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,942sq.ft. townhome located in Summerlin Place! This unfurnished unit features all stainless steel kitchen appliances, dark wooden cabinets, full size washer and dryer, tile throughout the bottom floor and bathrooms, carpet throughout the bedrooms, walk in shower in
the master, plenty of closet/storage space, brick paved driveway, single car garage & screened lanai. Within walking distance to the community pool and around the corner from Lakes Park. Trash removal included. Pet possible with Owner approval & nonrefundable Pet Deposit. No smoking permitted.

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that
properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14664 Summer Rose WAY have any available units?
14664 Summer Rose WAY has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14664 Summer Rose WAY have?
Some of 14664 Summer Rose WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14664 Summer Rose WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14664 Summer Rose WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14664 Summer Rose WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 14664 Summer Rose WAY is pet friendly.
Does 14664 Summer Rose WAY offer parking?
Yes, 14664 Summer Rose WAY offers parking.
Does 14664 Summer Rose WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14664 Summer Rose WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14664 Summer Rose WAY have a pool?
Yes, 14664 Summer Rose WAY has a pool.
Does 14664 Summer Rose WAY have accessible units?
No, 14664 Summer Rose WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14664 Summer Rose WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 14664 Summer Rose WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14664 Summer Rose WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 14664 Summer Rose WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
