Last updated July 23 2020

30 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cypress Gardens, FL

Finding an apartment in Cypress Gardens that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bring...

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
1020 Robin Lane
1020 Robin Lane, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1347 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
408 Whitman Rd
408 Whitman Road Southeast, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Available 09/15/20 BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME 3 BEDROOM - 2 BATHROOM WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. Available for occupancy SEPTEMBER 15th 2020. This property has a new kitchen with all major Appliances included. Home also has a large pool.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
1001 Robin Ln
1001 Robin Lane, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1424 sqft
Stunning Luxury Pool home in Winter Haven Florida! - Have a staycation every weekend in this 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom POOL home in Winter Haven Florida.
Verified

Last updated July 23
10 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$845
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
320 Lake Daisy Loop
320 Lake Daisy Loop, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1315 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
1824 Lake Mariam Dr.
1824 Lake Mariam Drive, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
923 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom in Winter Haven - 2-Bathroom Condo in Winter Haven features plenty of space, brand new tile flooring throughout the common areas, new paint and a fully enclosed tile patio!! The home sits in a quiet community which features a

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
1400 Ne 4thave
1400 Avenue E Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1544 sqft
VERY NICE House, CLEAN, COMFORTABLE, FULLY FURNISHED In East Boca Raton Florida. Walk to public, Starbucks to the Beach, to Boca Raton Downtown (Mizner Park) with all the nice restaurant with great food and Shopping Center.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
607 Lyndsey Ln
607 Lydsey Lane, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1642 sqft
Pack Your Bags! This beautiful home is MOVE IN READY! Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 car garage! Enjoy your Large Eat In Kitchen with a Breakfast Bar that opens to the Family Room.
Results within 5 miles of Cypress Gardens
Verified

Last updated July 23
16 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$826
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$901
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Verified

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1933 sqft
Welcome to luxury living in Winter Haven. Lakeshore Club is located on the Chain of Lakes between Lake Howard and Lake Mary minutes from downtown Winter Haven.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
5658 Forest Ridge Drive
5658 Forest Ridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1712 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
452 Squires Grove Drive
452 Squires Grove Drive, Eagle Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1767 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2055381 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
31 Carla Ct
31 Carla Ct, Jan Phyl Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
969 sqft
31 Carla Ct Available 10/15/20 2 Bed/1.5 Bathroom AVAILABLE OCTOBER 15th! - Great location in Winter Haven. 2 bedrooms, 1/5 baths, all tile flooring, inside utility, eating space in kitchen and living room on the 2nd floor.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
1002 Daniels St 10
1002 Daniels Street, Dundee, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
280 sqft
Unit 10 Available 08/01/20 Studio Apartment in Dundee - Property Id: 315713 Renovated studio in Dundee. Renovated with gray paint and a new Ac. 800 deposit. Electric, water, trash and pest control included in rent.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
812 29th St NW
812 29th Street Northwest, Inwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1663 sqft
This newly updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. - This newly updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now. All new vinyl plank floors.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
622 Avenue S NE
622 Avenue S Northeast, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1028 sqft
622 Avenue S NE Available 09/04/20 PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN - PRICE CUT!!! HOME FOR RENT IN WINTER HAVEN 622 AVENUE S NE WINTER HAVEN, FL 33881 Rent: $850/month 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Nice large yard in the heart of Winter Haven.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
109 BEACH DRIVE
109 Beach Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,069
912 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located right off of Lake Alfred Road next to Lake Conine in North Winter Haven. This property is mostly fenced-in and has an attached carport on the side to keep your vehicle nicely shaded.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
5819 Windridge Dr
5819 Windridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1836 sqft
Nice single family home for rent in Winter Haven, 4 beds, 2 baths, located in Windridge community. This property has been renovated and is ready to be rented. You will love the spacious floor plan of this unit.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
348 GORDON AVENUE
348 Gordon Avenue, Waverly, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
736 sqft
PETS OK !!! HALF ACRE FENCED CORNER LOT !!! This 2 bedroom single family home, 1.5 bath, with DEN that can be used as a 3rd bedroom is located in Waverly Manor, close to RT 27, Legoland, restaurants and shopping.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
601 Ridge Terrace
601 Ridge Terrace, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1073 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bathroom in Winter Haven - This newly renovated 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Condo in Winter Haven features plenty of space, brand new tile flooring throughout, new paint and a fully enclosed tile patio!! The home sits in a quiet community
Results within 10 miles of Cypress Gardens

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
206 Eagle Point Boulevard
206 Eagle Point Boulevard, Auburndale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1261 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 23
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills
839 Sherwood Drive
839 Sherwood Drive, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1352 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Woodland Hills
830 Brentwood Dr
830 Brentwood Drive, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1976 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house with bonus office space and the pool - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage with a bonus office space home for rent in Lake wales. The family room includes a beautiful fireplace and tile flooring.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
406 Masterpiece Road
406 Masterpiece Road, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
6300 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Historic Gem on Starr Lake - This historic gem is large and beautiful! It has many many rooms including a billards room, large living room with huge fire place, elevated dining room, bar/balcony over looking great room and many more.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cypress Gardens, FL

Finding an apartment in Cypress Gardens that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

