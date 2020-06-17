All apartments in Crestview
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

737 Widgeon Way

737 Widgeon Way · (850) 362-6999
Location

737 Widgeon Way, Crestview, FL 32539

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 737 Widgeon Way · Avail. Jul 1

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2418 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
737 Widgeon Way Available 07/01/20 Like-New Home in Redstone Commons of South Crestview - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers multiple bonus spaces, a 2 car garage and privacy-fenced backyard. Upon entering you'll notice the open and inviting foyer with a versatile room that can be used for either a formal dining room and office space. Also on the first floor is the beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and a large island looking over the spacious living room with French doors leading to the fenced back yard. The second floor offers a master suite with walk-in closet and private en-suite bathroom, loft area, laundry room and 3 additional bedrooms with adjacent full bathroom. Washer and dryer are included in as-is condition and pets will be accepted upon owner approval and payment of a non-refundable pet fee.

(RLNE5779632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Widgeon Way have any available units?
737 Widgeon Way has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 737 Widgeon Way have?
Some of 737 Widgeon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Widgeon Way currently offering any rent specials?
737 Widgeon Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Widgeon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 Widgeon Way is pet friendly.
Does 737 Widgeon Way offer parking?
Yes, 737 Widgeon Way does offer parking.
Does 737 Widgeon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 Widgeon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Widgeon Way have a pool?
No, 737 Widgeon Way does not have a pool.
Does 737 Widgeon Way have accessible units?
No, 737 Widgeon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Widgeon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 Widgeon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 737 Widgeon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 737 Widgeon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
