737 Widgeon Way Available 07/01/20 Like-New Home in Redstone Commons of South Crestview - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers multiple bonus spaces, a 2 car garage and privacy-fenced backyard. Upon entering you'll notice the open and inviting foyer with a versatile room that can be used for either a formal dining room and office space. Also on the first floor is the beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and a large island looking over the spacious living room with French doors leading to the fenced back yard. The second floor offers a master suite with walk-in closet and private en-suite bathroom, loft area, laundry room and 3 additional bedrooms with adjacent full bathroom. Washer and dryer are included in as-is condition and pets will be accepted upon owner approval and payment of a non-refundable pet fee.
