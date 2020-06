Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW- Lovely 3 bedroom brick home nestled in Fox Valley S/D just minutes from Duke Field, schools, shopping and the world's most beautiful beaches. Raised ceilings, recessed lighting and lots of space. Kitchen sports granite counter tops, black appliances, built in microwave, eat in area and a formal dining area. Master bedroom with double vanity, stand up shower and soaking tub. No pets allowed. Security deposit same as monthly rent