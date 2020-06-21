All apartments in Crestview
1297 Jefferyscot Drive

1297 Jefferyscot Drive
Location

1297 Jefferyscot Drive, Crestview, FL 32536
Countryview Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Available 6/13 South of I-10 - This beautiful 3 bed/2bath/2Car Garage with an office on a nice flat lot. The home features cathedral ceiling in the large family room accented with a fireplace. The kitchen has a beautiful epoxied countertops with ample cabinet space and nice sized pantry with black appliances. The home features a split bedroom design with ample closet space. The neighborhood features a community park with a baseball field and brand new disc golf course. Schedule your personal showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1297 Jefferyscot Drive have any available units?
1297 Jefferyscot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crestview, FL.
What amenities does 1297 Jefferyscot Drive have?
Some of 1297 Jefferyscot Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1297 Jefferyscot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1297 Jefferyscot Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1297 Jefferyscot Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1297 Jefferyscot Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crestview.
Does 1297 Jefferyscot Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1297 Jefferyscot Drive does offer parking.
Does 1297 Jefferyscot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1297 Jefferyscot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1297 Jefferyscot Drive have a pool?
No, 1297 Jefferyscot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1297 Jefferyscot Drive have accessible units?
No, 1297 Jefferyscot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1297 Jefferyscot Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1297 Jefferyscot Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1297 Jefferyscot Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1297 Jefferyscot Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
