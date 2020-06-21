1297 Jefferyscot Drive

Available 6/13 South of I-10 - This beautiful 3 bed/2bath/2Car Garage with an office on a nice flat lot. The home features cathedral ceiling in the large family room accented with a fireplace. The kitchen has a beautiful epoxied countertops with ample cabinet space and nice sized pantry with black appliances. The home features a split bedroom design with ample closet space. The neighborhood features a community park with a baseball field and brand new disc golf course. Schedule your personal showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
