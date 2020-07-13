/
pet friendly apartments
76 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cortez, FL
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Cortez
4532 86th St Ct W
4532 86th Street Court West, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1587 sqft
This spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home has been completely refurbished with new kitchen and bathrooms. The home is completely tiled throughout making clean up a breeze.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Cortez
4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE
4815 Independence Drive, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1147 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THIS COMING 2021 WINTER SEASON! Minutes from the Beautiful Gulf beaches on Anna Maria Island. This 2nd floor updated condo is located in Mount Vernon. Master bedroom has a queen size bed plus a full.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Cortez
3833 117TH STREET W
3833 117th Street West, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1245 sqft
Two Miles to the beautiful Gulf beaches of Anna Maria Island.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3420 77th St W Unit 301
3420 77th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3420 77th St W Unit 301 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7730 34th Ave W Unit 101
7730 34th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7730 34th Ave W Unit 101 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
720 FOX STREET
720 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1051 sqft
MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH AND BAY. Charming PET FRIENDLY 2-bedroom, 2-bath updated and comfortably furnished single family home with huge back-yard open lanai and close to the Bay. Flat screen cable TVs and WiFi Internet access.
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Cortez
8728 54TH AVENUE W
8728 54th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1561 sqft
Fully furnished 2BR/2BA ground floor condo in Bay Hollow. 3.1 miles from Anna Maria Island beaches. Small, private, peaceful community on canal with views of Tidy Island wildlife refuge.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
1 of 97
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
20 Units Available
Bay Shore Gardens
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,097
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
12 Units Available
West Bradenton
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
Quiet community on huge property with lake. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Private fireplace in some units. Tennis court, pool, and clubhouse on site. Near SR-684.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
29 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$992
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,084
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
West Bradenton
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
8 Units Available
Perico
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
South Bradenton
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bay Shore Gardens
6820 W 26th St W
6820 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1667 sqft
A Sailor's Dream - Remodeled canal front home on sailboat water! New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bathrooms updated. Freshly painted interior with new lights, fans, and plumbing fixtures.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 506
5310 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1204 83rd St NW
1204 83rd Street Northwest, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2545 sqft
1204 83rd St NW
1204 83rd Street Northwest, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2545 sqft
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
3010 25th St W
3010 25th Street West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
728 sqft
3010 25th St W
3010 25th Street West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
728 sqft
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
144 Pinehurst Dr
144 Pinehurst Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
144 Pinehurst Dr
144 Pinehurst Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
4916 31st St W # A
4916 31st Street West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1102 sqft
4916 31st St W # A
4916 31st Street West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1102 sqft
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
South Bradenton
267 Sherwood Dr
267 Sherwood Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1728 sqft
267 Sherwood Dr
267 Sherwood Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1728 sqft
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Perico
258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE
258 Sapphire Lake Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2072 sqft
You can live where others vacation! This three bedroom/two bathroom water view condo is available furnished for a 12 month lease ($5,000/month).
